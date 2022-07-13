'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'
Bathabile Dlamini is back in the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL).
The convicted perjurer and former president of the ANCWL is now a member of the national working task team, which comprises 44 members and has to process outstanding issues of the league.
Earlier in the year, Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years in prison, half of which was suspended, with the option of a R200,000 fine for lying under oath while she was minister of social development.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.
There is a role that she (Dlamini) can play and experience she can bring to the collective to assist us to be able to do what we want to do. I don't think there is anything anomaly or wrong with her being part of the collective to rebuild the very organisation that was disbanded under her.Maropene Ramakgopa, Coordinator - ANC Women’s League task team
Comrade Bathabile Dlamini has all the rights like any other member of the organisation to be given a task to do what needs to be done to rebuild the organisation.Maropene Ramakgopa, Co-ordinator - ANC Women’s League task team
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury
John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history
The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021.Read More
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review
Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.Read More