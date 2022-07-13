[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?
The James Webb Space Telescope is wondrous. Located about 1.5 million kilometres beyond Earth’s orbit around the sun (four times further than the moon), it is the most powerful telescope ever launched into space, dwarfing the capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope.
Its vastly superior infrared resolution will enable humanity to study objects too old, distant, or faint to see before now.
Unimpeded by Earth’s atmosphere, it will also enable astronomers to directly observe the birth of the first stars and galaxies and provide detail about potentially habitable planets.
The telescope is named after James Edwin Webb, head of the Apollo programme that sent humans to the moon.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first awe-inspiring image from the James Webb Space on Monday:
The bright, spiky points are “nearby” stars while every gleaming blob is a distant galaxy, each with a mind-bending number of stars and planets.
The light from galaxies in the foreground took 4.6 billion years to reach the telescope's sensors while the galaxies beyond those are even more ancient.
The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has four key goals:
-
Search for light from the first stars and galaxies that formed after the Big Bang
-
Study galaxy formation and evolution
-
Understand star formation and planet formation
-
Study planetary systems and the origins of life
To learn more, watch Nasa reveal the long-awaited first images from the James Webb Space Telescope:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?
More from World
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.Read More
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted
Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.Read More
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury
John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.Read More
The Sri Lankan protests explained
Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action happening in Sri Lanka.Read More
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills
[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.Read More
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option
As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank
Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre - Adrian Velears about the dangers of using fuel tablets as a hack in order to make fuel last longer.Read More
WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: LOL! Penguins refusing to eat cheap fish at aquarium go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Five benefits of a morning workout
Africa Melane speaks to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the optimal times to exercise according to experts and research.Read More
How to manage a panic attack
Africa Melane spoke to clinical psychologist at Psych Central Christel Roets about how to identify, understand and manage panic attacks.Read More
To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women'
Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs.Read More
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities
Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.Read More