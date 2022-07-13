Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 17:10 Cosatu to challenge vaccine mandate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

125 125

Today at 17:20 [ON THIS DAY ] The hashtag Black Lives Matter appeared for the first time Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Attica Scott,State Representative Kentucky House District 41

125 125

Today at 18:09 SARS keeps their doors open while some of its employees embark on an industrial action The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)

125 125

Today at 18:12 US inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1%. What this means for EM like SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Delphine Govender - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Perpetua

125 125

Today at 18:48 Does South Africa play in the global fine wine market? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Ratcliffe - Chair of the Stellenbosch wine

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual looks at duty free industry and why Ireland has benefited so much from it. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125