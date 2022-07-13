F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
Unconfirmed reports suggest that South Africa has been added to the 2023 F1 Grand Prix calendar, and that the Kyalami circuit in Johannesburg will host Africa’s first race since 1993.
What can be confirmed, however, is that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Kyalami Circuit a few weeks ago, a sure sign a lot is going on behind the scenes to bring the sport back to the continent.
According to Domenicali, no design changes are needed for the Kyalami track to host a race, but the promoter wants 90 000 spectators on race day, so major upgrades to seating are needed.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).
There are rumours… and talks… someone on the inside might have let some information slip… It could all be true… where there’s smoke there could be fire!Ernest Page, motoring journalist
RELATED: F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'
How do we get 90 000 people in or out? Kyalami only has one major entrance…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147008905_kuala-lumpur-malaysia-october-1-2017-max-verstappen-of-the-netherlands-driving-the-red-bull-racing-r.html?vti=m3q5zipnvtu3rrvud6-1-2
More from Business
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA
Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated
This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.Read More
Hate going to work? Here’s how to deal with a horrible manager
Clement Manyathela speaks to business coach Dr. Marlet Tromp about how to protect yourself from a toxic work environment.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock
The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.Read More
'SA can reap massive economic benefits of regulating cannabis industry'
Clement Manyathela spoke to the new policy head for South Africa's cannabis industry Garth Strachan about the potential growth and development of the South African cannabis industry.Read More
More from Sport
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion
After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.Read More
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023
Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.Read More
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills
[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.Read More
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein
Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.Read More
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus
Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
More from Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.Read More
Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?
Africa Melane was joined by policing expert Eldered de Klerk to talk about the recent tavern shootings and if they're somehow related.Read More
Calls for specialised firearm investigation unit as unlicensed firearms increase
Gun Free SA's Jeremy Vearey says the unit would clamp down on illegal guns.Read More
Cord blood stem cells can treat life-threatening diseases: Expert
Cord blood is found in the placenta and umbilical cord after a child is born and this blood is helping doctors to treat life-threatening diseases.Read More
To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.Read More
Making remote work a legal right in SA not likely, says employment law expert
Mike Wills interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr's employment law director Hugo Pienaar on the legislation around working from home.Read More
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury
John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.Read More
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA
Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.Read More