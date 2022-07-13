Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Changing Jobs? Here's what you need to do
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
Cosatu to challenge vaccine mandate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Today at 17:20
[ON THIS DAY ] The hashtag Black Lives Matter appeared for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Attica Scott,State Representative Kentucky House District 41
Today at 18:09
SARS keeps their doors open while some of its employees embark on an industrial action
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:12
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1%. What this means for EM like SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Delphine Govender - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Perpetua
Today at 18:48
Does South Africa play in the global fine wine market?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chair of the Stellenbosch wine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at duty free industry and why Ireland has benefited so much from it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter- Paul Christie, co-founder of Doppio Zero - How a small South African bakery grew into a national restaurant franchise
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Christie - Co-founder at Doppio Zero
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there's smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team' ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities. 13 July 2022 11:09 AM
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
View all Politics
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence. 12 July 2022 10:54 PM
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 12 July 2022 7:47 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of us... 13 July 2022 2:23 PM
WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 July 2022 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA's James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week. 13 July 2022 1:57 PM
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
View all World
Angola's ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan's public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin's propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Kyalami
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page
South African Grand Prix
f1 grand prix

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there's smoke there could be fire!"

Unconfirmed reports suggest that South Africa has been added to the 2023 F1 Grand Prix calendar, and that the Kyalami circuit in Johannesburg will host Africa's first race since 1993.

What can be confirmed, however, is that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Kyalami Circuit a few weeks ago, a sure sign a lot is going on behind the scenes to bring the sport back to the continent.

According to Domenicali, no design changes are needed for the Kyalami track to host a race, but the promoter wants 90 000 spectators on race day, so major upgrades to seating are needed.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page (scroll up to listen).

There are rumours… and talks… someone on the inside might have let some information slip… It could all be true… where there's smoke there could be fire!

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

RELATED: F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'

How do we get 90 000 people in or out? Kyalami only has one major entrance…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling




Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA

12 July 2022 10:54 PM

Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'

12 July 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.

Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated

12 July 2022 6:00 PM

This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.

Hate going to work? Here’s how to deal with a horrible manager

12 July 2022 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to business coach Dr. Marlet Tromp about how to protect yourself from a toxic work environment.

Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis

12 July 2022 2:05 PM

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.

Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock

12 July 2022 1:07 PM

The Union has rejected the employer's offer of a 1.39% pay hike saying it's an insult to its members who helped SARS exceed its collection target in the previous year.

'SA can reap massive economic benefits of regulating cannabis industry'

12 July 2022 12:49 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to the new policy head for South Africa's cannabis industry Garth Strachan about the potential growth and development of the South African cannabis industry.

Rand weakens to beyond R17 against the Dollar amid fears of a U.S recession

11 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB about the rand depreciating to its weakest level since September 2020.

Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion

12 July 2022 5:01 PM

After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.

Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023

12 July 2022 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.

Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills

11 July 2022 1:04 PM

[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.

Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein

9 July 2022 7:40 PM

Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa.

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 7:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus

2 July 2022 7:41 PM

Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars

2 July 2022 2:07 PM

Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.

Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.

F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

"All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?

13 July 2022 9:30 AM

Africa Melane was joined by policing expert Eldered de Klerk to talk about the recent tavern shootings and if they're somehow related. 

Calls for specialised firearm investigation unit as unlicensed firearms increase

13 July 2022 8:53 AM

Gun Free SA's Jeremy Vearey says the unit would clamp down on illegal guns.

Cord blood stem cells can treat life-threatening diseases: Expert

13 July 2022 6:44 AM

Cord blood is found in the placenta and umbilical cord after a child is born and this blood is helping doctors to treat life-threatening diseases.

To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems

13 July 2022 6:26 AM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.

Making remote work a legal right in SA not likely, says employment law expert

13 July 2022 6:24 AM

Mike Wills interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr's employment law director Hugo Pienaar on the legislation around working from home.

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA

12 July 2022 10:54 PM

Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

‘Numsa is more united than ever’ - secretary-general Irvin Jim

13 July 2022 3:48 PM

Ladysmith Black Mambazo concert to celebrate Madiba and Joseph Shabalala

13 July 2022 3:45 PM

Boris Johnson insists he's leaving with his 'head held high'

13 July 2022 2:49 PM

