Hospitals qualify for exemption from load shedding
Did you know that private and public hospitals can be selected out of Eskom's continued rolling blackouts of load shedding?
A special advisor to the Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities, Vally Padayachee, speaks to 702's John Perlman.
Eskom has downgraded load shedding from stage 4 to stage 3 for the rest of Wednesday.
Padayachee says hospitals qualify to apply for exemption to continue performing medical operations.
There are exemptions catered for and critical or essentials services like airports, hospitals will have to apply to the local specified facilities for exemption.Vally Padayachee, special advisor - Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities.
It depends on the circumstances, some times it is urgent and for an example, a private hospital must have a generator for eight hours and if for any reason some thing happens and the generator does not kick in and have patients in theatres, you can phone in to the relevant person.Vally Padayachee, special advisor - Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
More from Local
'CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa CCMA regional senior commissioner Pieter Venter says each case is judged on its merits.Read More
AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years
Africa Melane spoke to the campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, Reiner Duvenage, about the lobby group heading to court over plans to do away with the five-year validity of a driving licence in South Africa.Read More
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.Read More
Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.Read More
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'
'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa
Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the president was behind his dramatic arrest in April.Read More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3
Stage 1 will be implemented from midnight to 5am on Thursday then stage 3 kicks in until 4pm.Read More
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More