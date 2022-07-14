Hospitals qualify for exemption from load shedding





Did you know that private and public hospitals can be selected out of Eskom's continued rolling blackouts of load shedding?

A special advisor to the Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities, Vally Padayachee, speaks to 702's John Perlman.

Eskom has downgraded load shedding from stage 4 to stage 3 for the rest of Wednesday.

Padayachee says hospitals qualify to apply for exemption to continue performing medical operations.

There are exemptions catered for and critical or essentials services like airports, hospitals will have to apply to the local specified facilities for exemption. Vally Padayachee, special advisor - Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities.

It depends on the circumstances, some times it is urgent and for an example, a private hospital must have a generator for eight hours and if for any reason some thing happens and the generator does not kick in and have patients in theatres, you can phone in to the relevant person. Vally Padayachee, special advisor - Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities.

Listen to the full interview below...