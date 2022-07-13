'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is dealing with a strike for the second time this year.
After wage negotiations deadlocked, and as the July tax season started, the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) embarked on industrial action.
NOTICE on Industrial Action— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) July 13, 2022
SARS apologises for any inconvenience caused but due to the industrial action taking place across SARS, we are experiencing delays in servicing our taxpayers.
Some branches may be closed to the public. More information here: https://t.co/dAG3DuApUA
In a nutshell, the unions want a salary increase of of CPI (5%) + 7%, across the board.
Sars returned with a counter-offer of 1.3% after the first strike action in May.
RELATED: Nehawu: SARS' 1.3% wage offer is an insult
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Commissioner of Sars, Edward Kieswetter.
Before even asking whether the unions' demands are reasonable or whether the country can afford them, it must be remembered that it's not the revenue service that allocates its own budget says Kieswetter.
The central point that I have to register (because there's miscommunication about it) is that Sars does not decide its budget!Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Sars gets allocated funding from National Treasury and therefore, quite frankly, our unions can stay out as long as they want to - Sars is not able to put another offer on the table until and unless we get money from National Treasury.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
If the wage increase demands were reasonable would the Commissioner go to bat for the unions? Whitfield asks.
Kieswetter responds that he engages with his colleagues at Treasury and also the Minister "all the time".
It's on public record - in my last Parliamentary appearance - that Sars is significantly underfunded. Whether we need the extra money for salary increases is another matter.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
It would be irresponsible of me to negotiate outside of the bounds of what I am allocated.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Kieswetter emphasizes that he has been "more than transparent" with the unions and shown them the breakdown of the Sars budget allocation.
None of the [relevant] unions can argue that they don't understand the funding allocation, the constraints that I have...Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
On Wednesday just over 65% of Sars employees were at work out of 12 800 employees says Kieswetter.
"Of those two thirds about 80% are staff that would be in the taxpayer engagement area."
Sars has given South Africa the assurance that the impact of the strike on its service delivery will be minimal.
The reason for that is, over the last two years we have worked quite hard to automate many of our processes. There are hardly any reasons for taxpayers to come into our offices to fulfil any obligation.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Kieswetter says the one are where they are taking strain is in fielding the huge number of phone calls received every day.
Listen to the conversation with the Sars Commissioner on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'
Source : @sarstax/Twitter
More from Business
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money ShowRead More
Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile
The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling itRead More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3
Stage 1 will be implemented from midnight to 5am on Thursday then stage 3 kicks in until 4pm.Read More
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"Read More
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA
Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated
This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulations to manage the virus.Read More
More from Local
Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.Read More
Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa
Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the president was behind his dramatic arrest in April.Read More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3
Stage 1 will be implemented from midnight to 5am on Thursday then stage 3 kicks in until 4pm.Read More
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.Read More
Tavern-related murders are increasing, but are they related?
Africa Melane was joined by policing expert Eldered de Klerk to talk about the recent tavern shootings and if they're somehow related.Read More
Calls for specialised firearm investigation unit as unlicensed firearms increase
Gun Free SA's Jeremy Vearey says the unit would clamp down on illegal guns.Read More
Cord blood stem cells can treat life-threatening diseases: Expert
Cord blood is found in the placenta and umbilical cord after a child is born and this blood is helping doctors to treat life-threatening diseases.Read More
More from Politics
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'
ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.Read More
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury
John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis
Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.Read More
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'
Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.Read More
PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.Read More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More