Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert





The University of Cape Town (UCT) has warned that teenagers must sleep more at night to avoid the effects of chronic sleep deprivation.

The university's director of sleep science, Dr Dale Rae, was in conversation with CapeTalk's John Maytham.

The effects of chronic sleep deprivation includes high blood pressure, heart failure or stroke.

Rae says teens need to sleep more hours to boost mental development.

Teens have quite a big sleep need and you need to understand that on average, the recommendations are that teens need to be sleeping between eight to 10 hours per night. Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - University of Cape Town.

That is likely due to the growth that they are undergoing and a lot has to do with brain development as well. Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - University of Cape Town.

