Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Sim Tshabalala
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO
Today at 11:05
Across the desk - Celebrating African music
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Richard Nwamba, African Music presenter
Percy Mabandu, Writer, Artist and broadcaster
Dr Mongezi Makhalima, Founder and Chairperson of the Mzantsi Jazz Awards
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination' Speaking to Bongani Bingwa CCMA regional senior commissioner Pieter Venter says each case is judged on its merits.
AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years Africa Melane spoke to the campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, Reiner Duvenage, about the lobby group heading...
Hospitals qualify for exemption from load shedding John Perlman speaks to the special advisor to Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities, Vally Padayachee, for more.
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team' ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on...
Nelson Mandela's boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by...
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there's smoke there could be fire!"
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss...
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA's James Webb s...
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat...
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.
Angola's ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa.
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan's public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin's propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila...
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,...
Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert

14 July 2022 6:37 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Sleeping
Teenagers
lack of sleep
Dr Dale Rae

John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on young people.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has warned that teenagers must sleep more at night to avoid the effects of chronic sleep deprivation.

The university's director of sleep science, Dr Dale Rae, was in conversation with CapeTalk's John Maytham.

The effects of chronic sleep deprivation includes high blood pressure, heart failure or stroke.

Rae says teens need to sleep more hours to boost mental development.

Teens have quite a big sleep need and you need to understand that on average, the recommendations are that teens need to be sleeping between eight to 10 hours per night.

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - University of Cape Town.

That is likely due to the growth that they are undergoing and a lot has to do with brain development as well.

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - University of Cape Town.

Listen to the audio for more.




Nelson Mandela's boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened

13 July 2022 8:09 PM

The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank

13 July 2022 2:23 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of using fuel tablets as a hack in order to make fuel last longer.

WATCH: Man accidentally shouts at delivery man, goes all out to apologise

13 July 2022 11:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: LOL! Penguins refusing to eat cheap fish at aquarium go viral

13 July 2022 9:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Five benefits of a morning workout

13 July 2022 7:54 AM

Africa Melane speaks to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the optimal times to exercise according to experts and research.

How to manage a panic attack

13 July 2022 7:20 AM

Africa Melane spoke to clinical psychologist at Psych Central Christel Roets about how to identify, understand and manage panic attacks.

To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems

13 July 2022 6:26 AM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

