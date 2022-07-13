Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature - It's time for us all to become better human beings.
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Talkers/Open Line
Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Until global travel allowed for rapid movement between countries, there was not much reason to want to buy something that you did not want to pay the same duties as the locals pay.

The first scenario came from the early and wealthy travellers making use of the transatlantic flights that would require refuelling stops between the US and European destinations in 1947.

Brendan O’Regan

Shannon Airport in Ireland is on the west of the country and a useful stop after the long Atlantic crossing or the last chance to fill up ahead of making the trip the other way.

Given that passengers were not planning on visiting Ireland, the airport operator Brendan O'Regan challenged the need to charge them the taxes that locals paid. It was agreed that he could waive the taxes and so passengers could buy the basics and luxuries while at the airport. It did not take long to realise that the demand was for the luxury items and that has remained the same until today with perfume, alcohol, tobacco products and jewellery being the most popular items. Electronics are now also a regular on that list.

O’Regan made the most of the effect of making sales that would have been missed by offering the duty free price, he also pioneered the idea of creating a space to allow industry to operate without taxes which became the model for free trade zones.

He also developed the plan for Shannon to focus on its tourist and aviation abilities; this focus was adopted for other parts of Ireland too.

Shannon is close to Limerick and so in his honour I offer:

There once was a man named Bren,
Who lived more in the future than then.
By saving on tax, he pushed sales to the max
And invented Duty Free shopping, Amen.

His efforts to improve the Irish economy saw him awarded numerous awards.

He may have been the first to pioneer duty free shopping, but there would be another to push the envelope on duty free shopping and benefit Ireland greatly in the process.

Charles Feeney

An American with Irish heritage, Charles Feeney is a classic entrepreneur, constantly looking for an opportunity to make a buck.

His early efforts were to supply duty free alcohol and tobacco products to US sailors when their ships docked at harbours in Asian ports. He expanded to Hong Kong and founded his company Duty Free Shoppers which is known as DFS and is the 6th largest duty free retailer globally.

The breakthrough deal was a classic piece of being in the right place at the right time and having a good chunk of luck.

In the early 1960s there were quite a few products not available for sale in Japan, typically many types of perfume, alcohol and tobacco products. At the same time the popularity for travel outside Japan was growing and Hawaii was the popular destination. Feeney’s Duty Free Shopping company won the contract to run the duty free shop at Hawaii’s International Airport and thanks to the volume of visitors and their demand for the classic duty free products saw the company do very well and expand its operations to many other airports and countries.

Rather than sit on his fortune, Feeney secretly gave it away.

First to his alma mater Cornell University and then thanks to his Irish heritage to educational institutions in Ireland too including Limerick University.

So, of course he will need a limerick too.

There is a man named Chuck,
Who’s better than most making a buck
His efforts made billions, his work helps millions
Not bad considering he said it's just luck.

Ireland was a small economy at the time and while it is is now the preferred home for many high tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, it is thanks to the donations by Charles Feeney that started the investment in the Irish tertiary institutions to train a generation of graduates that would be the work force needed by Silicon Valley in Europe.

His decision early on to donate his entire ownership in DFS to his charitable foundation and to require that those that receive donations not disclose who it was from are not what you would expect from someone who has donated about $8 billion.

Feeney is now 91 and arranged his giving so that his foundation completed giving away his fortune in 2020.

He helped Bill Gates and Warren Buffett create the Giving Pledge and is a proponent of giving while living, rather than leaving his wealth to be given away after he is dead.

He has enjoyed and thrived building his business, but he has relished the chance to tackle some massive issues like education and see its impact. He has donated to healthcare in Vietnam and worked to bring peace in Northern Ireland, by bridging the gap between the parties and assisting US authorities work as intermediaries.

To make such a success in business is an incredible achievement, to do so again with his philanthropy is exceptional.

Warren Buffet said having the right heroes is important to your success and he counts Feeney as one of his heroes.

South Africa benefited to the tune of about $400 million including the refurbishment of the Constitutional Court site, new faculties for tertiary institutions like the University of the Western Cape and funding for organisations like the Treatment Action Campaign.

Incredible to think that South Africans efforts to shift governments thinking about how to tackle HIV came from committed activists and the sale of oversize chocolates and perfume.

Does that make Duty Free a noble pursuit?

Duty Free shopping might seem like an easy way to save a few coins on the cost of your favourite vice, but it plays a critical role in tourism and air travel in particular.

While governments might give up the revenue from sales, it generates good profit for the airport and the airlines that operate from it.

Those revenues allow the airports to lower the fees it charges for aircraft to use the airport which makes flights to the destination cheaper and not requiring that country’s taxpayers to foot the bill to make things pleasant for tourists.

But they are not guaranteed to print money either, large airports need big stores and because planes land and leave at all times of the day or night, you need staff to work in the shops effectively 24 hours a day.

London’s Heathrow recently had to put a limit of 100 000 passengers per day to manage the volume of people that have opted to travel again even as the airports themselves struggle to get the staff to manage all the services to ensure the airport runs smoothly. Among the many people we don’t think too much about are those who sell us those sealed bags that will become future parties or special presents for loved ones.

I recently had an eight hour layover in Doha, which has a large and very luxurious duty free shopping area at their massive terminal. I was able to buy designer brands at midnight on a Sunday morning thanks to their round-the-clock staffing, not that I could afford it. I could order a cup of Harrods tea at 1am in their luxurious tea room before needing to board rather than having to find a lonely vending machine to get a warm drink.

The pandemic caused havoc for everyone, but especially for the travel industry. Many brands had to manage a large staff complement and billions in inventory while the airports stood empty or if they simply let their staff go they are now facing a very difficult task of trying to lure them back. The crowds are returning, presenting as much of a challenge for how to deal with the sudden surge in demand as it was a challenge to deal with the massive drop.

And for all the potential for discounts, the margins are challenged by ever improving online options that can offer the same variety and at almost the same and sometimes better cost.

I have noted from my recent few international trips, that the best savings are on rarely bought luxuries like perfume and some special edition bottles of alcohol, which is often best bought once you arrive back in South Africa.

There is no question that duty free shopping has been a highlight for many travellers and has made a significant contribution to the airports and businesses that have operated it. It does appear though that it will lose some of its magic as it becomes just another retail opportunity in a sea of retail opportunities that are constantly looking to offer us a great deal.

So before that happens, take a moment when you next get the chance to travel internationally to spare a thought for the genius insight to create duty free shopping and the wonderful memories it has created to start or end so many once in a lifetime trips.




