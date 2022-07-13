Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Wednesday confirmed that a case of theft has been opened after the world championship boxing belt that belonged to former president Nelson Mandela was stolen.
The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.
The WBC title belt was given to Mandela after he was released from prison by former American world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard.
Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said: “A boxing belt worth approximately worth R50,000 was stolen at the Mandela House in Vilakazi Street in Soweto. Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact the police. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”
This comes as South Africans prepare to celebrate Mandela Day next week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
