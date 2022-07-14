How 'real' are James Webb Telescopic images?
NASA recently released a number of images of a cluster of galaxies.
The images were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope's satellite radar imaging - a venture that cost NASA $10 billion to make.
Some of the clusters of galaxies which have been captured are 4.6 billion light years away - the oldest galaxies ever seen by human eyes.
The extent of the detail in these images has left the world in awe of its beauty, but some questions have arisen as to how real they are.
Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, Carl Lindemann said that though visual analogies of these images are aesthetically pleasing, they may not be entirely accurate.
The artistic touch-ups used to build the aesthetic quality of the image turn what is remarkably scientific into something more accessible and inviting for the general public.
This is akin to what people do when playing around with the white balance to adjust the colour balancing when taking images on a digital camera - effectively using poetic licensing to turn a cluster of dots taken through inferred imaging into a universal crowd pleaser.
The scientific data is one thing, but they also want to be a crowd pleaser! As a US citizen, it was some of my tax dollars that payed into the $10 billion for this thing, so, I want to be pleased!Carl Lindemann, member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
The fact that it can actually turn these distant galaxies into grains of sand and make them out is an extraordinary achievement, There is, let's call it, poetic license...to some of the images.Carl Lindemann, member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How 'real' are James Webb Telescopic images?
More from Lifestyle
African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima
Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music.Read More
Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?
Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy
Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.Read More
Delta flies a plane carrying only 1,000 pieces of luggage from UK to the US
Lester Kiewit spoke to show guest Barbara Friedman about passengers who lost their luggage on a flight from London's Heathrow Airport.Read More
Buy or Bite? Kanye West's new Yeezy Sulfur sneaker sets Twitter ablaze
Lester Kiewit speaks to Barbara Friedman about the new Yeezy Sulfur sneakers.Read More
Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert
John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on young people.Read More
Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.Read More
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money ShowRead More