



NASA recently released a number of images of a cluster of galaxies.

The images were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope's satellite radar imaging - a venture that cost NASA $10 billion to make.

Some of the clusters of galaxies which have been captured are 4.6 billion light years away - the oldest galaxies ever seen by human eyes.

The extent of the detail in these images has left the world in awe of its beauty, but some questions have arisen as to how real they are.

Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, Carl Lindemann said that though visual analogies of these images are aesthetically pleasing, they may not be entirely accurate.

The artistic touch-ups used to build the aesthetic quality of the image turn what is remarkably scientific into something more accessible and inviting for the general public.

This is akin to what people do when playing around with the white balance to adjust the colour balancing when taking images on a digital camera - effectively using poetic licensing to turn a cluster of dots taken through inferred imaging into a universal crowd pleaser.

The scientific data is one thing, but they also want to be a crowd pleaser! As a US citizen, it was some of my tax dollars that payed into the $10 billion for this thing, so, I want to be pleased! Carl Lindemann, member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

The fact that it can actually turn these distant galaxies into grains of sand and make them out is an extraordinary achievement, There is, let's call it, poetic license...to some of the images. Carl Lindemann, member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How 'real' are James Webb Telescopic images?