



The latest Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) case has found vaccine mandates to be 'unconstitutional'.

But speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the CCMA Regional senior commissioner, Pieter Venter, says each case is judged on its merits.

In the past, the CCMA ruled that employers were fair to dismiss employees who did not want to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the recent ruling cited unfair dismissal.

The CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination. Pieter Venter, Regional senior commissioner - CCMA

Our commissioners cannot be forced to make a ruling that favours the CCMA or government and they should remain impartial. Pieter Venter, Regional senior commissioner - CCMA

