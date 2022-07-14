I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo
'If it wasn't because of Advocate Teffo, this matter [Senzo Meyiwa murder trial] could not have been in court today', this is the claim that Advocate Malesela Teffo made.
Teffo withdrew as counsel of accused one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
He said court the court and the State were harassing him.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on _702Breakfast _Teffo said the people of South Africa appreciated the work he did in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Senzo was gunned down in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.
The reason that this case is now in court, say thanks to Advocate Teffo. I was refusing the postponement, it was done against our will.Advocate Malesela Teffo
The Presidency has refuted what it claims are false allegations made by Advocate Teffo.
In his withdrawal statement, Advocate Teffo alleged that President Ramaphosa is one of the people behind intimidating him.
I am going to respond to The President directly, I know the president personally. I will engage with him personally. I am not going to engage in public.Advocate Malesela Teffo
Speaking about his ongoing assault case, Advocate Teffo said he knew nothing about the case.
I do not know those charges you are talking about. I am surprised why I was arrested it is part of my withdrawal. Do you have proof that I was supposed to appear in court any other day?Advocate Malesela Teffo
Listen to the full interview below:
