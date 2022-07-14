Delta flies a plane carrying only 1,000 pieces of luggage from UK to the US





When flying anywhere, people put their faith into the hands of their chosen airlines - including their luggage - leaving open the possibility that their items may be lost in transit, delayed and that they may never see their items again.

This week Delta Airlines flew a plane from London's Heathrow Airport to Detroit in the US without any passengers to deliver 1,000 pieces of luggage that went MIA at the London airport.

The luggage belonged to Delta customers who'd recently travelled through Heathrow airport, and because of travel disruptions were separated from their bags.

The baggage confusion caused to passengers reminded show guest, Barbara Friedman of a story about a woman who lost her wedding dress on a flight to London from Dublin nine days before her wedding - something that would rightfully send anybody into disarray.

For women, it's often a big deal to choose your wedding dress. So, she's, kind of, saying, well, she's contacted them in Dublin [but] they haven't got back to her. She think she's going to have to fly to Dublin to collect her wedding dress and get back to London in time for her wedding. Do you need that stress?! Barbara Friedman

