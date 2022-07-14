Streaming issues? Report here
Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?

14 July 2022 12:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Carbon emissions
Load shedding
Environment
Solar PV
Mike Wills
solar
climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Hilton Trollip

Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.

Power utilities around the world are ramping up the generation of electricity from sunlight and it appears everyone who can afford to install solar systems at home is doing so.

A highish-end system can totally free most homes from load shedding, and the electricity it produces does not produce any climate-altering carbon emissions.

But are there any harmful environmental impacts?

The Northern Cape is one of the best places on Earth to generate electricity from the sun.

RELATED: Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects

“Everything, even breathing, has environmental downsides,” said independent energy research consultant, Hilton Trollip.

“PV [solar] downsides are extensively studied, understood and being dealt with."

RELATED: Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off-grid with own solar

The main environmental downside to solar power comes from their manufacturing and disposal, said Trollip.

However, solar power remains far less harmful than alternatives such as coal, nuclear, and gas, he added.

Mike Wills interviewed Trollip (scroll up to listen).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?




