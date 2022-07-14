Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?
Power utilities around the world are ramping up the generation of electricity from sunlight and it appears everyone who can afford to install solar systems at home is doing so.
A highish-end system can totally free most homes from load shedding, and the electricity it produces does not produce any climate-altering carbon emissions.
But are there any harmful environmental impacts?
RELATED: Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects
“Everything, even breathing, has environmental downsides,” said independent energy research consultant, Hilton Trollip.
“PV [solar] downsides are extensively studied, understood and being dealt with."
RELATED: Anglo American in South Africa goes 100% off-grid with own solar
The main environmental downside to solar power comes from their manufacturing and disposal, said Trollip.
However, solar power remains far less harmful than alternatives such as coal, nuclear, and gas, he added.
Mike Wills interviewed Trollip (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100354678_concept-of-energy-storage-system-renewable-energy-photovoltaics-wind-turbines-and-li-ion-battery-con.html?vti=lgy21po4bg68qzchpl-1-39
More from Local
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo
Advocate Malesela Teffo said he would respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly because he knows him personally.Read More
'CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa CCMA regional senior commissioner Pieter Venter says each case is judged on its merits.Read More
AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years
Africa Melane spoke to the campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, Reiner Duvenage, about the lobby group heading to court over plans to do away with the five-year validity of a driving licence in South Africa.Read More
Hospitals qualify for exemption from load shedding
John Perlman speaks to the special advisor to Association of Municipal Electricity Utilities, Vally Padayachee, for more.Read More
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.Read More
Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.Read More
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'
'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa
Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the president was behind his dramatic arrest in April.Read More
More from Lifestyle
African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima
Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy
Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.Read More
Delta flies a plane carrying only 1,000 pieces of luggage from UK to the US
Lester Kiewit spoke to show guest Barbara Friedman about passengers who lost their luggage on a flight from London's Heathrow Airport.Read More
Buy or Bite? Kanye West's new Yeezy Sulfur sneaker sets Twitter ablaze
Lester Kiewit speaks to Barbara Friedman about the new Yeezy Sulfur sneakers.Read More
How 'real' are James Webb Telescopic images?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa - Carl Lindemann about the remarkable images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a cluster of galaxies, some of which are 4.6 billion light years away.Read More
Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert
John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on young people.Read More
Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened
The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.Read More
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money ShowRead More