Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala
South Africa's potential greylisting could lead to financial blacklisting from the international community and higher sovereign debt.
This is according to the Standard Bank Group CEO, Sim Tshabalala, who was hanging out with Clement Manyathela.
Countries on the grey list are deemed to have insufficient measures in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
Tshabalala stressed that the lack of fighting such crimes could leave the country in a dire economic state.
On Tuesday, the National Treasury's acting director-general, Ismail Momoniat, said that South Africa is generally weak in dealing with financial crimes and corruption.
However, Tshabalala said not all was lost.
We could end up being blacklisted by the United Kingdom and the European Union which would kick us out of the global financial system and our borrowing can become more expensive.Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO - Standard Bank
If the country's borrowing can be expensive, household borrowing becomes more expensive and it becomes more expensive for banks to raise money, so we become pariah if we don't act.Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO - Standard Bank
All is not lost; we have to pass legislation that tightens anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing, and it can be done by October.Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO - Standard Bank
Listen to the full interview below...
