Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Competition Commission makes list of recommendations for online retailers and websites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Vermeulin - Editor at MyBroadband
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warns that municipalities should start playing a key role in growing the economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charl Kocks - The principal ratings officer at Ratings Afrika
Today at 18:50
American's giant e-commerce company, Amazon to set up shop in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Super Saver Julia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
SuperSaver Julia
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing' Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering, 14 July 2022 5:04 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
View all Local
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause. 14 July 2022 4:20 PM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all Business
Holding on to weight to migraines, here's how sleep imbalances affect the body Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics founder, on how a lack of quality sleep can impact your brain. 14 July 2022 4:09 PM
Mandy's book of the week: 'On the Rocks' is a journey on functioning alcoholism The author joins Mandy Weiner to discuss the process of writing the book. 14 July 2022 2:36 PM
African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music. 14 July 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala

14 July 2022 2:14 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
South Africa
Standard Bank
Sim Tshabalala
Grey list

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.

South Africa's potential greylisting could lead to financial blacklisting from the international community and higher sovereign debt.

This is according to the Standard Bank Group CEO, Sim Tshabalala, who was hanging out with Clement Manyathela.

Countries on the grey list are deemed to have insufficient measures in place to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Tshabalala stressed that the lack of fighting such crimes could leave the country in a dire economic state.

On Tuesday, the National Treasury's acting director-general, Ismail Momoniat, said that South Africa is generally weak in dealing with financial crimes and corruption.

However, Tshabalala said not all was lost.

We could end up being blacklisted by the United Kingdom and the European Union which would kick us out of the global financial system and our borrowing can become more expensive.

Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO - Standard Bank

If the country's borrowing can be expensive, household borrowing becomes more expensive and it becomes more expensive for banks to raise money, so we become pariah if we don't act.

Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO - Standard Bank

All is not lost; we have to pass legislation that tightens anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing, and it can be done by October.

Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO - Standard Bank

Listen to the full interview below...




14 July 2022 2:14 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
South Africa
Standard Bank
Sim Tshabalala
Grey list

More from Business

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

14 July 2022 4:20 PM

The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first

14 July 2022 9:57 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM

The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3

13 July 2022 5:15 PM

Stage 1 will be implemented from midnight to 5am on Thursday then stage 3 kicks in until 4pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA

12 July 2022 10:54 PM

Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack

14 July 2022 10:06 AM

"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted

13 July 2022 1:57 PM

Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Sri Lankan protests explained

12 July 2022 9:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action happening in Sri Lanka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'

14 July 2022 5:04 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

14 July 2022 4:20 PM

The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU celebrates 25 years of striking against corruption.

14 July 2022 4:16 PM

The Special Investigating Unit celebrates their silver jubilee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidency responds to Advocate Teffo, following claims of case meddling

14 July 2022 2:33 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to presidential spokesperson Vincent Mungwenya about the presidency's response to advocate Malesela Teffo's accusations of case meddling in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?

14 July 2022 12:40 PM

Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

14 July 2022 9:23 AM

Advocate Malesela Teffo said he would respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly because he knows him personally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination'

14 July 2022 8:26 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa CCMA regional senior commissioner Pieter Venter says each case is judged on its merits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

Business Local

AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

Local

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

Local

EWN Highlights

Soweto tavern shooting: Residents hold memorial service for slain 16

14 July 2022 4:53 PM

Bheki Cele intervenes in KZN south coast taxi violence

14 July 2022 4:48 PM

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA