HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: SACP Congress Day2
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: SIU 25th Anniversary
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
{Property Feature} What are some of the things to look after when buying property on auction?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matseleng Mogodi - Master Property Practitioner at Snooks Real Estate Agency
Today at 16:20
Private health costs on the rise by 80%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Van Wyk - Chief Executive at Medicare24
Today at 16:40
{PROMO} In Conversation with Standard Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
A quarter of bank ATMs damaged during the July unrest haven't returned a year later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Senzo Mayiwa's brother Sifiso responds to adv Malesela Teffo’s decision to quit the case mid-trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Meyiwa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Super Saver Julia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
SuperSaver Julia
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home? Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip. 14 July 2022 12:40 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo Advocate Malesela Teffo said he would respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly because he knows him personally. 14 July 2022 9:23 AM
View all Local
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team' ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities. 13 July 2022 11:09 AM
View all Politics
Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of... 14 July 2022 9:57 AM
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Business
African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music. 14 July 2022 1:21 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
Delta flies a plane carrying only 1,000 pieces of luggage from UK to the US Lester Kiewit spoke to show guest Barbara Friedman about passengers who lost their luggage on a flight from London's Heathrow Airp... 14 July 2022 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

14 July 2022 12:00 PM
by Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Tags:
haji mohamed dawjee
pleasure
enjoyment
joy
moderation

Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.

OPINION

If you’ve ever participated in one of those “Conversation Starter” games, or just run out of things to say to someone, this inevitable question always arises: Who would you rather be instead of you?

The other day, while browsing through a philosophy website that had an article on Greek Mythology, I learned about Eros and Psyche’s daughter Hedone. I have decided that instead of Haji, I would please like to be Hedone. She is a minor deity, she doesn’t come with any magic myths but has just one trait attached to her, and that is the gift of pleasure.

Of course, in Rome, where everything is a problem, from Christ to the wrong kind of grape, Hedone was seen as problematic. In fact, Cicero described her as vicious and unnatural because her deification overpowered natural instinct… that is, to be unhappy and have little or no experience of pleasure.

I would love to tell that you your unhappiness and the inability to experience pleasure are unnatural states and that misery is a curse we willingly embrace because without it we simply cannot continue to live, but in the name of Hedone, what an awful thought, yet here we are. That is exactly how things are today.

We’re still scarily and cautiously, (some of us) treading the tightrope of a global pandemic. We cannot believe that the price of a head of cabbage is now R34.00 – and I am not referring to “I went to university Woolworths cabbage”.

We are a half a tank of petrol away from removing the engines of our cars, cutting out the bottoms and just using our feet to move our cars Fred Flinstone style because fuel is too expensive.

Many of us have lost our jobs or can’t find any thus having to make difficult choices about whether to buy our chronic medication - which we need to survive, or healthy food for our children. Of course, all of the above has to happen in the dark, because Eskom keeps on finding new levels of load shedding. I wish they would do us all a favour and just steal the sun so that we don’t have to live in wonder anymore.

To counter the inevitable economic, psychological and general lack of willingness to continue to exist in this miserable state of affairs, it is human nature to seek pleasure elsewhere but here’s the catch… Even pleasure can ruin our lives.

Some people have resorted to over-the-counter drugs to feel a bit nice, amphetamines, or edibles to make themselves feel happy or relaxed. Stimulants do feel nice, but they are ultimately destructive when we’re dependent on them. So effectively, when there is a pause on that kind of pleasure, it comes with consequences.

This impact is not only personal but also has consequences for everyone around people who choose to do this.

Others resort to sleeping away the time. The pleasure of sleep can be healing and regenerative, and rejuvenating but too much of it and when used as a form of escapism is a complete waste of a day and time that can be used for more sustainable forms of pleasure.

Everything in moderation.

We have heard this so many times. And while we have given up on it, there has never been a more apposite time in history to find a balance between puritanism and indulgence in the search for pleasure. The world is forcing us to live in moderate circumstances as it is, so why not follow suit.

We have to leave a party or a gathering if it becomes dangerously full. We have to prepare for the moderate amounts of electricity we use. We need to be responsible and use things like shampoo and dishwashing liquid and peanut butter in moderation so that we can afford to buy them again. Moderation is already being forced on us and if we’re smart, we can measure our pleasure with moderation as well.

But we also need to remind ourselves that pleasure is not the same as enjoyment. Pleasure happens to you, the enjoyment you choose. Pleasure in moderation is enjoyment. Pleasure in isolation is allowing things to happen to you that are ultimately addictive and destructive in the long run. When we elect to enjoy something, pleasure is a pleasant by-product. When we choose only pleasure, we choose a moment that means nothing, that feeds no part of us until we feed it again and again and again. Taking a pill, or a drug or sleeping too much is easy but it’s not better for you.

In 1990, psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi argued that “enjoyment gives you a sense of effort, forward movement, and accomplishment”. In 2021, psychologists also found that enjoyment is a conscious commitment. To enjoy something is to “commit oneself to savouring the situation and engaging in the task to have positive feelings of joy and fun.” We have the pleasure of enjoyment when we commit to valuing conscious and ultimately permanent choices.

But it would be wise to remember that not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym, for a long walk, or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, are all part of seeking enjoyment - to enjoy the improvement of your body, mind, energy levels, thought processing and emotional release.

To deny ourselves these things and to constantly choose the “pleasure” of just working and sleeping for example is to deny joy. To settle for comfort over contentment is a bad trade-off.

We can argue that the world we live in, or the circumstances we find ourselves in leaves us no room to actively seek enjoyment whose return is ultimately, happiness. But that is the decision we make, consciously or not, by self-sabotaging and ruining something very simple because of pressures – which will always be inevitable but do not have to dictate our lives.

We can argue that a walk is a misuse of time and energy, it gets in the way of rest, (without moderation) because that is a practical use of an open gap between work where we feel we absolutely have to go out of our way to prove that we are extremely practical people with high-stress jobs that translate into economic sense. It doesn’t.

An attitude like this eliminates the sheer power of leisure, pleasure and simple and pure enjoyment. To take the time to be moderate and enjoy something is worthy of effort and even planning because it is more generative and restorative than convincing ourselves that we’re too busy being overproductive in other ways.

If we schedule our days, we can schedule our time to enjoy things. Whether it’s in 15-minute intervals, or an hour at a time. When we plan, we actively moderate instead of leaving enjoyment up to chance and unnecessarily filling the gaps we all absolutely do have by crowding them with the things we didn’t do and mindless pleasures as a reward for doing them.

We don’t have power over Eskom or deadly diseases, or chronic illness, or deadlines, but we do have the power to plan and declare our independence in pursuing a life we really enjoy. Whether those moments are planned for intermittently or regularly, as practice of a daily routine, moderately, we have to make one decisive declaration at a time.

To use our agency for moments of joy is to live a life of purpose.

_Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa. Follow her on Twitter._


This article first appeared on EWN : HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy




14 July 2022 12:00 PM
by Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Tags:
haji mohamed dawjee
pleasure
enjoyment
joy
moderation

More from Opinion

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

7 July 2022 2:44 PM

Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'

5 July 2022 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'

29 June 2022 9:47 PM

What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima

14 July 2022 1:21 PM

Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?

14 July 2022 12:40 PM

Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delta flies a plane carrying only 1,000 pieces of luggage from UK to the US

14 July 2022 11:25 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to show guest Barbara Friedman about passengers who lost their luggage on a flight from London's Heathrow Airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy or Bite? Kanye West's new Yeezy Sulfur sneaker sets Twitter ablaze

14 July 2022 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Barbara Friedman about the new Yeezy Sulfur sneakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How 'real' are James Webb Telescopic images?

14 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa - Carl Lindemann about the remarkable images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of a cluster of galaxies, some of which are 4.6 billion light years away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert

14 July 2022 6:37 AM

John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on young people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Nelson Mandela’s boxing championship belt stolen, theft case opened

13 July 2022 8:09 PM

The boxing belt, which was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto, was reported missing at the beginning of the month by employees of the museum on Vilakazi Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

Local

AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

Local

Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first

Business

EWN Highlights

Proposal to rename Gillooly's Interchange after George Bizos gains traction

14 July 2022 12:28 PM

Battle lines drawn as Zuma medical parole matter heads to SCA

14 July 2022 11:45 AM

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media

14 July 2022 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA