African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima





African music much like its landscape is culturally rich, vibrant and dynamic; and recently the world has started embracing it. This is seen through the growth of the Afro beats genre - which has made massive strides across the globe.

Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music.

The interactive music session began with Nwamba - 702’s African music presenter, sharing how he loves dispelling the myth that all African music is the same through his on-air showcases.

I enjoy proving to people that African music is really very diverse, it doesn’t sound the same Richard Nwamba, African music presenter

While Makhalima - founder and chairperson of Mzantsi Jazz Awards, said it’s almost like Africans are born with an inherent inclination to music which translates into its rhythms as well.

The body remembers the beat and you start feeling that beat because it’s actually the beat of the heart. Dr Mongezi Makhalima, Founder and chairperson - Mzantsi Jazz Awards

Listen to the full audio below: