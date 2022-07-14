Mandy's book of the week: 'On the Rocks' is a journey on functioning alcoholism





Alcohol is the third most used addictive substance in the world and yet it can be found at almost every social gathering.

Considering functioning alcoholism, which often hides in plain sight, talking about one’s struggle with alcohol abuse is not an easy feat.

However, Thando Pato’s On the Rocks - a memoir of a high-functioning alcoholic, does just that.

The writer documents her journey as a beautiful, successful, and comfortable black woman on the outside - drowning in denial of her alcoholism.

Pato’s journey to sobriety started during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

She later started writing her book when she was six months sober in November 2020.

The author joins Mandy Weiner to discuss the her journey.

I also wanted to tell another story about functional alcoholism because alcoholism is a spectrum. Thando Pato, author

Pato's book takes the reader into her most intimate thoughts and bounces between addiction and her battle with cancer.

I wanted people to go on that journey and just understand the difficulties that it is with alcohol. It’s not just you can quit, when you are addicted, it’s a lot harder. The struggles with mental health, the struggles on a cancer journey… I took the reader into my confidence. Thando Pato, author