Holding on to weight to migraines, here's how sleep imbalances affect the body





Lack of quality sleep and sleep deprivation are common challenges that have a direct impact on your quality of life.

Besides feeling groggy after a restless night, inadequate sleep can also impact your body internally in several ways.

Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Kerry Rudman - Brain Harmonics founder, on how a lack of quality sleep can impact your brain.

Brain Harmonics is a treatment facility in Johannesburg that analyses brain activity. They use this information to diagnose behavioural and emotional issues in children and adults.

While sleep is critical to maintaining a healthy mind and body, a lack of it can significantly affect the body’s functioning, said Rudman.

We all know that balance is everything and if your body is not resting, repairing and digesting then there’s a myriad of physiological problems that you're gonna have. Kerry Rudman, Owner - Brain Harmonics

From holding on to weight, not being able to let go of whatever you are holding in your body, can be headaches and migraines – there’s a huge list. Kerry Rudman, Owner - Brain Harmonics

