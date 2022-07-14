SIU celebrates 25 years of striking against corruption.
For the past 25 years, the Special Investigating Unit has made significant moves in battling corruption in South Africa.
The unit has played an invaluable role in safeguarding the nation’s assets and ensuring those who are corrupt are brought to book and return their ill gotten gains.
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the SIU is one of government's success stories.
And this is because it has managed - since its inception - to stop financial lawsuits amounting to R21 billion and recently established a Special Tribunal, which has about 127 cases before it and has been one the central institutions fighting the PPE corruption.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : @RSASIU/Twitter
