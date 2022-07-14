Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
ANC Elective Conference : Acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile has laid down the law in the party’s succession battle
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 17:10
Senzo Mayiwa's brother Sifiso responds to adv Malesela Teffo’s decision to quit the case mid-trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Meyiwa
Today at 17:20
Competition Commission makes list of recommendations for online retailers and websites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Vermeulin - Editor at MyBroadband
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Super Saver Julia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
SuperSaver Julia
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing' Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering, 14 July 2022 5:04 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
View all Local
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause. 14 July 2022 4:20 PM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all Business
Holding on to weight to migraines, here's how sleep imbalances affect the body Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics founder, on how a lack of quality sleep can impact your brain. 14 July 2022 4:09 PM
Mandy's book of the week: 'On the Rocks' is a journey on functioning alcoholism The author joins Mandy Weiner to discuss the process of writing the book. 14 July 2022 2:36 PM
African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music. 14 July 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM
by Malaika Lesego Samora Mahlatsi
Tags:
Xenophobia
Afrophobia
Rekgotsofetse Chikane

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

OPINION

About a year after the end of World War II, a war which claimed the lives of millions of people, a majority of whom were European Jews, a German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller, wrote a confessional prose whose significance has reverberated through time and space. The prose is a reflection on the silence that many German intellectuals and clergy displayed when the Nazi regime was brutally slaughtering communists, persons with disabilities, radicals and mostly, Jewish people. It reads: “First they came for the communists and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me”.

Many who tell the story of World War II do so from the point of the beginning of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by the Nazi regime. We know that between 1941 and 1945, approximately six million Jews were systematically exterminated across German-occupied Europe. This number represented almost two-thirds of the continent’s Jewish population. In what was referred to as the “Final solution to the Jewish question” many Jews were killed in gas chambers in extermination camps. Millions more were starved and beaten to death in concentration camps. But the brutality of Adolf Hitler and his murderous regime had not started with Jews – it had started in the early 1930s with the extermination of political opponents, mostly communists and socialists. In fact, Dachau, the first concentration camp built by Nazi Germany in 1933, was constructed to house political opponents of the Nazi regime. There, over 100,000 Communists were brutalised, maimed and killed – mostly through bone crushing labour and starvation. It is this that Niemöller reflected upon in his confessional speech in 1946, stating that, had the German clergy stood up to defend communists who were being hurled into Dachau back in 1933, the Holocaust might not have happened.

This past weekend, I found myself reflecting on the words of Niemöller when activist and scholar Rekgotsofetse Chikane, who authored the profoundly important Breaking a Rainbow, Building a Nation: The Politics Behind #MustFall Movements, was arrested while sitting in the back of an Uber. Chikane was accused by the police of being intoxicated, possibly possessing drugs and a firearm. Far worse than all this, Chikane was also accused of being a foreign national. In a shocking video that is circulated on social media, Chikane can be heard asking the police officers to identify themselves – something that is within his rights. They refuse, before man-handling him and throwing him into the back of the police van. When all these accusations were dispelled, he attempted to file a complaint at the police station. But the men who brought him there allegedly ran away.

I wish we could dismiss the violation of Chikane as nothing more than an isolated incident. The sad truth, however, is that it is becoming an increasingly common occurrence for South Africans who are deemed to “look” foreign, to be harassed by law enforcement officers and others in positions of authority. This attitude is at the heart of the normalisation of Afrophobic violence.

The silence of South Africans in the violation of African immigrants has set parameters for the cruelty that was endured by Rekgotsofetse. Many of us have kept quiet when police officers violated immigrants, particularly those of African origins. We have stood in queues at the Home Affairs Department and witnessed the abuse of immigrants by officials and said nothing. We have been part of conversations where immigrants were referred to by derogatory terms and said nothing. We have watched as properties of immigrants were being vandalised and destroyed and said nothing. We have borne witness to several brutal killings of immigrants, some of whom were set alight by our communities, and did nothing. This silence has normalised the inhumane treatment of African immigrants, which made allowance for what happened to Rekgotsofetse to occur. Had we stood up in 2008 when African immigrants were being maimed and killed, or challenged politicians when they scapegoat immigrants, we could have prevented what happened this past weekend. But we did not speak up and we did not stand up – because we are not immigrants.

The cost of this collective detachment is that once there are no immigrants left to dehumanise, it will be South Africans who “look” like immigrants who will be the next target. And this is not conjecture. Even in the 2008 Afrophobic violence that brought the country to its knees, of the 62 people who were killed, 21 were South Africans. Many of these were Tsonga-speaking locals who, to the bloodthirsty mobs who wanted “amakwerekwere” gone, did not “look” or sound South African. When every Zimbabwean, Mozambican, Nigerian, Congolese and Malawian have been chased out of the country, or burnt alive, South Africans will understand the irrationality and dangers of Afrophobia. It is then that we will understand that in allowing for the violation of immigrants, we have built violence and disregard for human rights into the fabric of our society. Violence and disregard for human rights are not a light switch that can be put on and off. Once they are normalised, they become entrenched and impossible to unlearn. We see the evidence of this in the residual violence of apartheid that persists in the democratic dispensation. With time, we South Africans will have their own reckoning. Like Niemöller, it is only then that we will reflect on the audible silence that we maintained when immigrants were being violated. It is then that we will say: “First they came for immigrants…”

Mahlatsi is a geographer, urban planner and research fellow at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation


This article first appeared on EWN : OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans




14 July 2022 4:51 PM
by Malaika Lesego Samora Mahlatsi
Tags:
Xenophobia
Afrophobia
Rekgotsofetse Chikane

More from Opinion

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

14 July 2022 12:00 PM

Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

7 July 2022 2:44 PM

Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'

5 July 2022 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'

14 July 2022 5:04 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

14 July 2022 4:20 PM

The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU celebrates 25 years of striking against corruption.

14 July 2022 4:16 PM

The Special Investigating Unit celebrates their silver jubilee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidency responds to Advocate Teffo, following claims of case meddling

14 July 2022 2:33 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to presidential spokesperson Vincent Mungwenya about the presidency's response to advocate Malesela Teffo's accusations of case meddling in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala

14 July 2022 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?

14 July 2022 12:40 PM

Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

14 July 2022 9:23 AM

Advocate Malesela Teffo said he would respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly because he knows him personally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CCMA has no official stance on pro-vaccination or mandatory vaccination'

14 July 2022 8:26 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa CCMA regional senior commissioner Pieter Venter says each case is judged on its merits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

Business Local

AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

Local

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Lamola comes to Ramaphosa’s defence: ‘He’s not using the SIU as a hired gun’

14 July 2022 4:27 PM

JHB firefighter yet to face disciplinary action for attacking female colleague

14 July 2022 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA