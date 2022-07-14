PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations
The ongoing workers strike is still causing disruption at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) offices.
Sars Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, denies the unions' allegation of a stalemate in negotiations because of management's refusal to budge.
Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association, says the standstill remains the responsibility of Sars management.
We have made our demands last year, November. We had all the time to resolve it, but they were not serious. So everything is back in the hands of the employer, Sars.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants Association
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first
Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.Read More
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money ShowRead More
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'
'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile
The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling itRead More
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 3
Stage 1 will be implemented from midnight to 5am on Thursday then stage 3 kicks in until 4pm.Read More
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"Read More
More from Local
Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'
Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering,Read More
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans
Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.Read More
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’
Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.Read More
SIU celebrates 25 years of striking against corruption.
The Special Investigating Unit celebrates their silver jubilee.Read More
Presidency responds to Advocate Teffo, following claims of case meddling
Mandy Wiener spoke to presidential spokesperson Vincent Mungwenya about the presidency's response to advocate Malesela Teffo's accusations of case meddling in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.Read More
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.Read More
Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?
Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo
Advocate Malesela Teffo said he would respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa directly because he knows him personally.Read More