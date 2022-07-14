PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations





The ongoing workers strike is still causing disruption at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) offices.

Sars Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, denies the unions' allegation of a stalemate in negotiations because of management's refusal to budge.

Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association, says the standstill remains the responsibility of Sars management.

We have made our demands last year, November. We had all the time to resolve it, but they were not serious. So everything is back in the hands of the employer, Sars. Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants Association

Listen to the audio for more.