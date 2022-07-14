Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'





Consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, discussed with Relebogile the increasing incidents of fraud being committed against elderly South Africans using social engineering.

Commonly called "vishing," the scam involves the fraudulent practice of making phone calls to susceptible people - usually people unfamiliar with modern technologies, such as the elderly - pretending to be from reputable companies and then tricking those people into revealing personal information, such as bank details and credit card numbers.

With that knowledge in hand, the fraudsters are then able to take control of their victims' accounts and steal the money and/or other assets.

Wendy's advice to potential victims is to become aware of what social engineering is and spread the word to your social circles.

She advices that if you receive an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be your bank and they ask for information like your passwords or OTPs, put the phone down immediately. Become familiar with your banks fraud hotline and contact them immediately if you receive a call like the one described.

Too many old people - people in general, but especially old people - are losing lifetime's of savings. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Wendy also raised the question of why so few South Africans don't access their credit reports. Given that the service is free, it's surprising how many people find out they are “blacklisted” only after they apply for credit.

She also discussed what to do if your internet service provider ghosts you and stops communicating.

