Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’





BOKSBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP)’s outgoing general secretary Blade Nzimande sung the praises of former president Jacob Zuma, saying it was incorrect to describe his presidency as “nine wasted years”.

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Many described the period as a waste due to high levels of corruption and fraud in the public sector, which almost hollowed out the country’s coffers.

Although he first mentioned the party's position in 2019, it is the first time Nzimande is openly discussing it in a party congress.

He did so while presenting the central committee’s political report on Thursday to the 15th national congress of the party, which is under way in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Nzimande said the SACP did not regret supporting Zuma’s rise to power at the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007.

#SACPNationalCongress2022 | SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says it is malicious to say the Zuma-administration was “9 wasted years”, because there were some victories under the former head of state Jacob Zuma.



“The rot only began in 2013/4.” pic.twitter.com/STKRfRnvxY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2022

He said the first Zuma administration did a lot of good: “It is not correct to say there were nine wasted years. It is un-Marxist. It is undialectical. It is against the truth. The Zuma administration rolled out antiretrovirals and increased life expectancy in this country. It spent a trillion rand in a five-year period, something that had never been done in South Africa, cushioning us against the global meltdown of 2007/2008.”

He has also praised how the SACP and Cosatu’s five priorities at that time - education, health, land, unemployment, and rural development - were embraced.

Nzimande reflected on how, despite starting out well, the wheels did start coming off at some point: “Things started getting out of hand around 2013/2014, things went haywire when state capture began. We started raising these issues even before we started speaking about them publicly.”

Taking a leaf from Zuma’s book, Nzimande promised to write a tell-all book about the Zuma-era once he steps down as general secretary.

This article first appeared on EWN : Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’