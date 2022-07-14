'He has done what God has put him for on the case': Sifiso Meyiwa on Teffo





Sifiso Meiwa, the brother of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has applauded Advocate Malesela Teffo on the work he put into the murder trial.

Teffo withdrew as counsel for accused 1 to 4 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday, saying that he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.

Speaking to John Perlman, the brother of the late soccer star said that Teffo did a stellar job in bringing developments into the trial.

Meyiwa is adamant that the state arrested the wrong murder suspects for the case.

He didn’t share exactly what the president did or what is happening with the office of the president, but he only told me that there were eight charges against him, so now he wants to face them and wanted to withdraw. Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of Senzo Meyiwa.

We are disappointed but on the other side as the man of God, he has done what God has put him for on this case and it is time for another person to continue where he left. The most important thing that he did, he introduce docket 375, which is the most important thing that he did. Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of Senzo Meyiwa.

I don’t believe that those five suspects are the right suspects, I told him [Advocate Gerrie Nel] even before that we don’t believe they are the right suspects because we have evidence of docket 375. Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of Senzo Meyiwa.

