If Amazon were to come to SA unlikely it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
View all Local
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
View all Politics
If Amazon were to come to SA unlikely it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:57 PM
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates. 14 July 2022 7:29 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
If Amazon were to come to SA unlikely it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:57 PM
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates. 14 July 2022 7:29 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

If Amazon were to come to SA unlikely it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

14 July 2022 9:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Simon Brown
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Amazon
takealot
Just One Lap
e-commerce

Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.
"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

There is huge speculation in South Africa at the moment about Amazon - the world's biggest online retailer - setting up shop here.

Naspers-owned Takealot currently dominates the local market.

RELATED: Takealot poised to compete with new players in the growing e-commerce market

"There is no doubt that Takealot is the leading and dominant e-commerce retailer... and there are no serious contenders at present" says the Competition Commission in its Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry.

In the chapter on e-commerce, it points out that Amazon does not have warehousing and distribution capacity in the country.

... even if that were to change, it would take a considerable period to build capacity and roll out and is still unlikely to dislodge the current leader. This is evident from many markets where Amazon was a relative new-comer unlike the US.

Competition Commission - Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry

Bruce Whitfield asks how much certainty there is about the anticipated Amazon move in conversation with Simon Brown, founder of investment and trading education platform Just One Lap.

As far as I understand Amazon haven't said, officially from their head office in the US, that 'we are coming, this is our D-Day', but from folks on the inside all indications are that they are certainly ready...

Simon Brown, Founder - Just One Lap

We're not an insignificant market and they've gone to all the big ones... Now they're coming to the slightly smaller markets and we are definitely one of them.

Simon Brown, Founder - Just One Lap

We've got the infrastructure in terms of delivery, in terms of payment and the like... We're used to online, so while Amazon haven't yet put their flag in the ground and given us a date, indications are that certainly they're coming.

Simon Brown, Founder - Just One Lap

What does an Amazon entry mean for the likes of Takealot?

Takealot deliver the goods, the services decently enough... the products are good and the prices are ok, but Amazon just take it to a whole new level... and of course they're not going to be just putting up a .co.za store and sell us goods... they will sell marketplace so people can sell through them...

Simon Brown, Founder - Just One Lap

It's going to fundamentally raise the game, and they've got massive brand awareness already.

Simon Brown, Founder - Just One Lap

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If Amazon were to come to SA unlikely it would dislodge Takealot - Commission




14 July 2022 9:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Simon Brown
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Amazon
takealot
Just One Lap
e-commerce

More from Business

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt

14 July 2022 7:29 PM

As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

14 July 2022 4:20 PM

The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala

14 July 2022 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first

14 July 2022 9:57 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt

14 July 2022 7:29 PM

As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Holding on to weight to migraines, here's how sleep imbalances affect the body

14 July 2022 4:09 PM

Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics founder, on how a lack of quality sleep can impact your brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: 'On the Rocks' is a journey on functioning alcoholism

14 July 2022 2:36 PM

The author joins Mandy Weiner to discuss the process of writing the book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima

14 July 2022 1:21 PM

Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?

14 July 2022 12:40 PM

Mike Wills spoke to independent energy research consultant - Hilton Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

14 July 2022 12:00 PM

Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delta flies a plane carrying only 1,000 pieces of luggage from UK to the US

14 July 2022 11:25 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to show guest Barbara Friedman about passengers who lost their luggage on a flight from London's Heathrow Airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy or Bite? Kanye West's new Yeezy Sulfur sneaker sets Twitter ablaze

14 July 2022 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Barbara Friedman about the new Yeezy Sulfur sneakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

Business Local

AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

Local

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

Local

EWN Highlights

If Amazon were to come to SA unlikely it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

14 July 2022 9:57 PM

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA