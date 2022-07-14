Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Tavern shootings - Is the problem guns or booze?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Legacy of the late former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ross Harvey
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:06 PM
View all Local
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
View all Politics
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates. 14 July 2022 7:29 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:06 PM
View all Business
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates. 14 July 2022 7:29 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga

14 July 2022 7:14 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Eskom
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for an unprecedented national shutdown to demand the country back from what it calls an incompetent and directionless government.

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

Malema said the party, together with other organisations, will make demands to end load shedding, the reduction of fuel prices to 2018 rates and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

“The EFF will also form part of all the progressive formations and the organisations in South Africa to plan and engage a national shutdown, which will seek to remove Cyril Ramaphosa from office. The nature of the character of our national shutdown will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must communicate to the sitting government that, enough is enough.”

Malema's calls for a shutdown comes as south africa is still limping from the ecomimic and social blows of last years july riots.

WE STAND FIRMLY BEHIND MKHWEBANE

The EFF has thrown its weight behind Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she faces day four of her impeachment trial in Parliament.

The hearings which started this week has heard evidence from Sars whistle-blower Johann van Loggernberg on Thursday.

This is in relation to Mkhwebane's rogue unit report.

Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to suspend Mkhwebane because of her probe into the Phala Phala farm saga.

She had sent the president questions regarding the alleged theft.

“We as the EFF stand firmly behind the fearless public protector. We know that the reason why Cyril Ramaphosa rise to suspend her is because of wanting to avoid the 31 questions she asked regarding the Phala Phala farm and so many laws that were violated.”

WATCH: Malema: We want him out; Ramaphosa must leave with nothing


This article first appeared on EWN : EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga




14 July 2022 7:14 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Eskom
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

More from Local

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:06 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He has done what God has put him for on the case': Sifiso Meyiwa on Teffo

14 July 2022 6:17 PM

John Perlman speaks to the brother of the late Senzo Meyiwa, Sifiso, about the withdrawal of Advocate Malesela Teffo from the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'

14 July 2022 5:04 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

14 July 2022 4:20 PM

The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU celebrates 25 years of striking against corruption.

14 July 2022 4:16 PM

The Special Investigating Unit celebrates their silver jubilee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidency responds to Advocate Teffo, following claims of case meddling

14 July 2022 2:33 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to presidential spokesperson Vincent Mungwenya about the presidency's response to advocate Malesela Teffo's accusations of case meddling in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala

14 July 2022 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'

13 July 2022 11:09 AM

ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis

12 July 2022 2:05 PM

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'

12 July 2022 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PP impeachment inquiry: 'Parliament finally taking its responsibility seriously'

11 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News' Babalo Ndenze and Lawson Naidoo of the Council for Advancement of SA Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

Business Local

AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

Local

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

Local

EWN Highlights

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Van Loggerenberg: I resigned from Sars because of state capture

14 July 2022 7:41 PM

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA