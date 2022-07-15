All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
SACP Congress – day 3 - new SACP Leadership and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:10
Anti-Ramaphosa protests. JMPD on standby.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Day 4 of parliamentary hearing into PP’s fitness to hold office- former SARS boss Ivan Pillay testifying today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 12:37
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) has rejected the 3.5% wage increase that the employers’ organisation Security Private companies has proposed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Philemon Bhembe | SATAWU National Coordinator in the Security Sector
Today at 12:41
Panday Durban matter is currently underway at the Durban Magistrates court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Trek4Mandela campaign begins.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED] Dobek Pater - MTN plans to acquire Telkom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:11
Business: urgent action, focus and partnership needed to avert energy crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Luxity, they source and sell pre-owned designer luxury brands.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Zahariev - co-founder of Luxity
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT

15 July 2022 7:52 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Springboks
Wales rugby team

Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking place at the DHL Stadium in Green Point this Saturday.
  • It's the third and final Test match between the Springboks and Wales.
  • The game is set to start at 17:05pm on Saturday.
Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

This Saturday will see the Springboks take on the visiting Wales team in the series decider.

The series, so far, has been a tough one for both outfits but most are picking the Springboks to clinch the series.

It depends which Springbok team turns up. The one that came back in the second half of the first Test, or the one that played in the second half of the second Test.

Jan de Koning - editor of Rugby365

Africa Melane posed the question to Jan de Koning on what the Springboks needed to do to bring home another victory.

They need to stay calm definitely and remember what got them the World Cup in 2019.

Jan de Koning - editor of Rugby365

The City of Cape Town is availing a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the DHL Stadium tomorrow. The Fan Walk will also be activated from 1pm.

Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT




15 July 2022 7:52 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Springboks
Wales rugby team

