All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT
- It's the third and final Test match between the Springboks and Wales.
- The game is set to start at 17:05pm on Saturday.
This Saturday will see the Springboks take on the visiting Wales team in the series decider.
The series, so far, has been a tough one for both outfits but most are picking the Springboks to clinch the series.
It depends which Springbok team turns up. The one that came back in the second half of the first Test, or the one that played in the second half of the second Test.Jan de Koning - editor of Rugby365
Africa Melane posed the question to Jan de Koning on what the Springboks needed to do to bring home another victory.
They need to stay calm definitely and remember what got them the World Cup in 2019.Jan de Koning - editor of Rugby365
The City of Cape Town is availing a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the DHL Stadium tomorrow. The Fan Walk will also be activated from 1pm.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT
Source : @Springboks/Twitter
