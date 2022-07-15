Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant. 15 July 2022 7:20 AM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
View all Local
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:15 PM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
View all Business
Living in less colour: How grayscale setting can safeguard your eye health Mike Wills talks to specialist ophthalmologist Dr Pieter van der Merwe on whether adjusting your screen’s setting to grayscale can... 15 July 2022 7:06 AM
Holding on to weight to migraines, here's how sleep imbalances affect the body Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics founder, on how a lack of quality sleep can impact your brain. 14 July 2022 4:09 PM
African music mimics the heartbeat, almost like you are born with it – Makhalima Clement Manyathela was joined by Richard Nwamba and Dr Mongezi Makhalima to talk about the richness and history of African music. 14 July 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates. 14 July 2022 7:29 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase

15 July 2022 7:20 AM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Department of Social Development
COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant
Social Relief of Distress Grant

The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department said that it was concerned by the low number of approved applications for the special COVID-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

This comes as less than half of the more than 11 million applicants at the end of June were approved.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu has therefore published new draft regulations to amend some provisions for the SRD grant – one of them is to increase the allowable income threshold for applicants from R350 to R624.

The value of the grant itself will remain R350 until March next year.

The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.

The first is to increase the maximum allowable income for applicants from R350 to the food poverty line of R624.

The second amendment seeks to remove the requirement for applicants to indicate if they still require the grant every three months, with the department saying that recipients' bank accounts will in any case be checked every month.

The third pertains to removing the clause that places the banks' verification process as the main criteria for determining eligibility.

The department has called on all relevant stakeholders to submit comments on the draft regulations.


This article first appeared on EWN : Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase




15 July 2022 7:20 AM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Department of Social Development
COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant
Social Relief of Distress Grant

More from Local

Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable

15 July 2022 6:46 AM

CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga

14 July 2022 7:14 PM

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He has done what God has put him for on the case': Sifiso Meyiwa on Teffo

14 July 2022 6:17 PM

John Perlman speaks to the brother of the late Senzo Meyiwa, Sifiso, about the withdrawal of Advocate Malesela Teffo from the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'

14 July 2022 5:04 PM

Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

14 July 2022 4:20 PM

The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU celebrates 25 years of striking against corruption.

14 July 2022 4:16 PM

The Special Investigating Unit celebrates their silver jubilee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable

Business Local

I ensured the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made it to court, claims Advocate Teffo

Local

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane's lawyers to call Ramaphosa to testify in her impeachment inquiry

15 July 2022 7:40 AM

Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase

15 July 2022 7:20 AM

Sri Lankan speaker says president's resignation accepted

15 July 2022 7:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA