ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down

Today at 11:05
Relationship Focus - Finding love and navigating a relationship in your late 30s and 40s
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leah Sefor
Today at 12:05
SACP Congress – day 3 - new SACP Leadership and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:10
Anti-Ramaphosa protests. JMPD on standby for march against Cyril Ramaphosa in Joburg CBD.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Day 4 of parliamentary hearing into PP’s fitness to hold office- former SARS boss Ivan Pillay testifying today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
Panday Durban matter is currently underway at the Durban Magistrates court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 12:45
Trek4Mandela campaign for sanitary towels is having a significant impact: Hatang.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED] MTN plans to acquire Telkom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:11
Business: urgent action, focus and partnership needed to avert energy crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Luxity, they source and sell pre-owned designer luxury brands.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Zahariev - co-founder of Luxity
Latest Local
Alex FM music manager among 8 people killed in series of Alexandra shootings A statement by the station said that Mbatha, or DJ Jorontinah, as he was affectionately known was killed during a robbery. 15 July 2022 9:06 AM
Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant. 15 July 2022 7:20 AM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’ Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance. 14 July 2022 4:35 PM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant' Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show. 14 July 2022 7:15 PM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
Why what you put inside your body's just as important as your skincare routine Refilwe Moloto spoke to medical aesthetic therapist and owner of Pulse Dermatology and Laser - Amy Knoetze about how to maintain h... 15 July 2022 9:56 AM
Living in less colour: How grayscale setting can safeguard your eye health Mike Wills talks to specialist ophthalmologist Dr Pieter van der Merwe on whether adjusting your screen’s setting to grayscale can... 15 July 2022 7:06 AM
Holding on to weight to migraines, here's how sleep imbalances affect the body Relebogile Mabotja interviewed Kerry Rudman, Brain Harmonics founder, on how a lack of quality sleep can impact your brain. 14 July 2022 4:09 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates. 14 July 2022 7:29 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down

15 July 2022 8:28 AM
by Zanele Zama
Luthuli House
ANC
Carl Niehaus
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala farm

UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the ANC.

Thousands of African National Congress (ANC) members will embark on a march to Luthuli House and call for the suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The members will deliver a list with 20 demands, including an end to load shedding and a 12% salary increase for all public servants.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the ANC.

We are marching against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the actions that have been revealed that he has been party in - regards to the Phala Phala farm criminal saga. We are asking the party to do the right thing and get him to step down.

Carl Niehaus, national spokesperson - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association

Niehaus said it was not the ANC as an organisation that was doing something wrong but certain leaders that were destroying the party.

I am not going to leave the ANC, I am a member of the ANC for 43 years, I am a veteran. No one, not Cyril Ramaphosa who is a 'Johny come late' and no one else in the ANC is going to force me out of the party. I am in bone and marrow the ANC.

Carl Niehaus, national spokesperson - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association

Listen to the full interview below:




'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga

14 July 2022 7:14 PM

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'

13 July 2022 11:09 AM

ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'

12 July 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.

Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis

12 July 2022 2:05 PM

Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis.

DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable'

12 July 2022 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision.

Alex FM music manager among 8 people killed in series of Alexandra shootings

Local

ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down

Politics

PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations

Business Local

Zandile Gumede, co-accused set to go on trial for corruption next week

15 July 2022 10:49 AM

Lamola hails establishment of Special Tribunal, says it's eased burden on SIU

15 July 2022 10:30 AM

ANC's Ramaphosa to address SACP congress amid tensions over alliance status

15 July 2022 10:24 AM

