ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down





Thousands of African National Congress (ANC) members will embark on a march to Luthuli House and call for the suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The members will deliver a list with 20 demands, including an end to load shedding and a 12% salary increase for all public servants.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the ANC.

We are marching against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the actions that have been revealed that he has been party in - regards to the Phala Phala farm criminal saga. We are asking the party to do the right thing and get him to step down. Carl Niehaus, national spokesperson - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association

Niehaus said it was not the ANC as an organisation that was doing something wrong but certain leaders that were destroying the party.

I am not going to leave the ANC, I am a member of the ANC for 43 years, I am a veteran. No one, not Cyril Ramaphosa who is a 'Johny come late' and no one else in the ANC is going to force me out of the party. I am in bone and marrow the ANC. Carl Niehaus, national spokesperson - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association

Listen to the full interview below: