Why what you put inside your body's just as important as your skincare routine





The beauty industry has never been bigger, with skincare growing faster than any part of the industry.

This is because not only are skincare products good for Instagrammable pics - lowering the needing for blurring your photos through photo editing apps, but importantly, they enhance the quality of your skin and its general health, long-term.

This is important because your skin functions as the largest organ of your body and is responsible for several things including sensation, heat regulation, absorption, perspiration, secretion and excretion.

However, not only is it important for you to take care of your skin by what products you put on your skin but what you put inside your body is equally important, if you want healthy skin.

One of the rising trends in skincare is the usage of high-quality collagen supplements which will provide your body and skin with several health benefits.

I would definitely invest in a really high-quality collagen and that comes with, like, zinc, and magnesium, and hyaluronic, and vitamin C. So, you're getting all you antioxidants and all your proteins in that supplements at the same time. Amy Knoetze, Medical aesthetic therapist and owner of Pulse Dermatology and Laser

Another useful product rising on the market is the usage of microbiome supplements necessary to protect your body's microbiomes, and balance the good and bad bacteria on your skin.

You're now getting products that you can use topically that you can use to protect your microbiomes... Now you can also get skincare products that's not stripping away that natural flora that's happening on your skin. Amy Knoetze, Medical aesthetic therapist and owner of Pulse Dermatology and Laser

If you're not ready to invest in these products, vegetables and fruits rich in antioxidants like gooseberries, papayas, and bananas can be used, but will only be effective if used consistently.

You need to be consistent because if you're going to just take in as sporadically, you're going to go straight back down to your baseline. So you need to make sure you're very, very consistent. Amy Knoetze, Medical aesthetic therapist and owner of Pulse Dermatology and Laser

Remember: gorgeous, gorgeous girls drink lots of water, use sunscreen and take care of their skin.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why what you put inside your body's just as important as your skincare routine