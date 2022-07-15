UNISA is still accredited for accounting qualifications, more work needed- SAICA
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) says the University of South Africa (Unisa) is still accredited for all its accounting programmes.
"SAICA confirms that it has not withdrawn its accreditation of UNISA," the chartered organisation said in a statement released on Monday.
A panel from the chartered accountant organisation found that the 2020 final summative assessment did not meet the principles of fairness, validity and integrity, and suggested ways in which the university could improve.
Affected subjects included the Bachelor of Accounting Sciences in Financial Accounting, Advanced Diploma in Accounting Sciences, Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting Sciences and Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Accounting Sciences.
SAICA CEO, Freedom Nomvalo spoke to Bongani Bingwa about this.
At the moment our conclusion is that it meets sufficient criteria for it to continue to be accredited. They are still accredited and they have an opportunity to correct and as SAICA we want to work with them to correct.Freedom Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA
This is not the first time we are doing this with any institution. Some things might be a quick fix, but somethings will take time.Freedom Nomvalo, CEO - SAICA
SAICA also assured students currently registered on UNISA’s programmes - accredited by SAICA, that UNISA is indeed currently fully accredited by SAICA.
Meanwhile, Unisa has submitted plans to address pressing matters highlighted in the report, according to the statement.
Unisa's Deputy Dean in the College of Accounting Sciences - Professor Cameron Modisane said they are taking the assessment from SAICA very seriously.
The process is ongoing we are having engagements with SAICA.Professor Cameron Modisane, Deputy Dean - UNISA College of Accounting Sciences
Listen to the full interview below:
