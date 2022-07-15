Joburg City Guide: Five authentic art and live music events to enjoy
JOHANNESBURG – While it seems to be warming up in Johannesburg, the city of gold is the gift that keeps on giving this weekend.
With an assortment of proudly South African arts and culture events, take this chance to pay homage to some of the country’s most iconic musical giants.
Search for the spirit of the great heart under the African sky at Johnny Clegg’s tribute concert or explore your photography enthusiasm with these top picks.
947 & 702 PRESENT JOHNNY CLEGG TRIBUTE SHOW
947 and & 702 radio, in partnership with Real Concerts bring to you a collective of South Africa's top performers paying tribute to the late legendary musician Johnny Clegg.
The concert will be hosted at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens on 17 July – marking the third anniversary of Clegg’s passing.
Headlining acts include Soweto Gospel Choir, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Karen Zoid as well as Jesse Clegg and the Johnny Clegg band.
Tickets are available on computicket.
LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO CELEBRATES NELSON MANDELA
Five-time Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be performing in honour of Nelson Mandela on 17 July at The Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.
Taking place a day before the internationally celebrated Mandela Day, the Celebrate Nelson Mandela concert will also celebrate 62 years of Ladysmith Black Mambazo in the music industry.
Eyewitness News spoke to Sibongiseni Shabalala, son of the late Joseph Shabalala who founded the group in 1964, ahead of the upcoming concert.
Tickets cost R250.00 visit www.joburgtheatre.com for more details.
SIP AND PAINT AT ART DELIGHT
Situated in Maboneng, the studio runs weekly three-hour and weekend sessions.
Enjoy colourful, vibrant and engaging evenings at their sip and paint classes that need no previous art experience.
A complimentary drink, cheese and light meals are available at the venue. Make your bookings here.
EXPLORE THE NATURE OF PHOTOGRAPHY
The Lens Collective presents The Nature of Photography, an exhibition concentrated on reimagining picture and vision - in a world filled with images.
The exhibition, which showcases student photographers, can fulfill your enthusiasm for photography through different eyes, worldviews and lenses.
Visit Through The Lens Collective for more information.
HAVE A BITE AT THE SHED AND SILO CAFE
Unconventional, different and simple, describes this country restaurant. Described as a labour of love, their pleasant and mellow environment is perfect for creamy bagels and sharing cheeses.
The eatery is set in a beautiful open space at Norton Home Estates in Benoni - giving you a fresh feel of the countryside without the hard knock on your petrol tank.
Visit their website for more.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Five authentic art and live music events to enjoy
