Alex FM music manager among 8 people killed in series of Alexandra shootings
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that eight people have been killed in a series of shootings in Alexandra, including Alex FM music manager, Joshua Mbatha.
A statement by the station said that Mbatha, or DJ Jorontinah, as he was affectionately known was killed during a robbery.
He was on his way home with two of his colleagues when they were stopped by about three gunmen.
They took their phones and shoes before shooting Mbatha in the chest.
The other two managed to get away unhurt.
Meanwhile, the others who were killed are believed to have been shot during robberies in separate incidents while exiting taxis.
No further details are available, but Eyewitness News will continue to bring you details as we receive them.
This article first appeared on EWN : Alex FM music manager among 8 people killed in series of Alexandra shootings
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
More from Local
Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase
The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga
Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.Read More
'He has done what God has put him for on the case': Sifiso Meyiwa on Teffo
John Perlman speaks to the brother of the late Senzo Meyiwa, Sifiso, about the withdrawal of Advocate Malesela Teffo from the case.Read More
Knowler Knows: Elderly folk falling prey to 'vishing'
Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler, discusses how elderly folk are falling prey to “vishing” or bank fraud via social engineering,Read More
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans
Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.Read More
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’
Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.Read More