2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations should excite TV buffs looking to celebrate the people who have kept us entertained throughout lockdown.
Amongst the leaders of the pack are Succession, with a whopping 25 nominations - the most for the night, Ted Lasso with 20 nominations, The White Lotus also with 20, Only Murders in the Building with 17, Euphoria with 16, Squid Game with 14, and Severance, also with 14.
However, the night isn't going without its share of snubs - always a staple conversation when nominations are announced.
Some of these include acting snubs for Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Mandy Moore for _This is Us, _whilst both Atlanta and Insecure only received three nominations.
The snubs for Atlanta and Insecure for most of the major categories raise a few eyebrows, as both shows received universal critical acclaim.
This is disheartening because both have become fan-favourite staples in their genres and serve as one of the few shows - created by black people - that received massive critical acclaim and commercial success. Like, it's nice that Squid Game was nominated, and there would be no way that they could ignore Abbott Elementary, but the lack of inclusion of black-centric shows highlights how much these types of shows continue to be largely overlooked by the TV Academy.
Genre fans such as sci-fi and horror buffs should be delighted as it seems that this year's award ceremony has a number of their favourite shows in the spotlight.
This is a beacon of light because, as genre fans, we are well aware that these types of shows are rarely taken as seriously as drama-orientated shows, like Succession, despite them consistently subverting the industry and transforming it beyond just a few forgettable tears here and there. The fact that there are no categories dedicated to genre shows alone highlights the academy's disregard for them.
This, says Cape Talk's Binge-Buddy Matthew Green, could be attributed to their rising popularity stemming from streaming giants such as HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.
It definitely seems like a door has opened with all the streaming shows available because something like 'Squid Game', or 'Yellow Jackets' or 'Severance', never would have been given the time of day in the past.. They're not considered to be serious shows because they have a bit of a sci-fi tinge to them, or a horror tinge to them... Now, we're seeing ones that are a bit more off the beat and path which is great!Mathew Green
Those looking to binge some of the heavy hitters can catch Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary on Disney+, Squid Game on Netflix, Severance and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, and The White Lotus, Euphoria and Yellow Jackets on Showmax.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on 12 September in Los Angeles.
Listen to the full interview above.
Here is the full list of nominees.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
