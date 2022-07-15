Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Ageism is one of the many societal problems and its implications can run far deeper than we may think.
Despite the term getting mainstream recognition in recent years, the impact of the 'ism' has existed since time immemorial.
Ageism describes the prejudices attributed to different age groups and the resulting discrimination thereof.
Ageism really is about devaluing or limiting our ability to benefit from what younger and older people can contribute to society and, so, once we enter into that space of devaluing people based on their age, we as a society lose out.Dr Angela Deh, clinical psychologist
These implications include but are not limited to, discrimination in the workforce, in skill abilities, in dating life, in interpersonal relationships, infantilisation and how we think about ourselves.
There are three different types of ageism:
-
Interpersonal ageism describes negative attributes based on age through societal ideologies and interactions
-
Institutional ageism describes the institutional impact of ageism
-
Internalised ageism describes internalised ageist beliefs we attribute to ourselves
These attributes can have a major impact on our psychological health.
Clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh said they can limit you and your willingness to pursue certain opportunities due to the belief that you are too old or young for them.
When we start to adjust our whole beliefs on ourselves and limit ourselves in what we attempt to do and go for in that space of renewal of self, then it becomes a problem. Whether you're younger or older, you have this space where you start to limit yourself and the opportunities that could, then, come to you if you didn't apply ageism.Dr Angela Deh, Clinical psychologist
However, not all ageism looks the same as it depends on different societal constructs.
For instance, though the Western world highly regards youth, non-Western continents such as South America view the aging process as admirable, especially regarding the acquisition of knowledge through experience.
We have to look at the constructs of society and not generalise in totality because there are many societies that do still value the people who are older and have more experience and still see them as people who are viable and able to contribute.Dr Angela Deh, clinical psychologist
Deh went on to suggest that to resolve some of the impact of ageism in society, people needed to look at their own prejudices about age.
What we need to do is be more observant and aware of our own behaviours. [We need to] take personal responsibility in each one of our interactions and our points of view, whether it's against others or even against ourselvesDr Angela Deh, clinical psychologist
She also argued that an increased focus on educating people about ageing can strip away its negative stereotypes and reduce the phenomenon.
It's so important for us to look at enhancing the quality of education and dispelling misconceptions about different ages and groups. This will work out to reduce prejudice and really provide more accurate information about what is happening in society and counter many of these stereotypical examples that we can often see.Dr Angela Deh, clinical psychologist
Remember, said Deh, being old is just a state of being stuck and has little to do with the aging process.
Be kinder to yourself and those around you.
Listen to the full interview below.
