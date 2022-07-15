WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.
Queen B has posted on TikTok, finally!
Beyonce created the social media account on 17 December 2021 but has since not posted anything.
Her first post is of her fans grooving to her latest single Break my Soul from her upcoming album Renaissance.
Watch the full video below:
@beyonce
Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL♬ BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : @beyonce/Instagram.
More from Entertainment
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival
Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year hiatus.Read More
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?
Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.Read More
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.Read More
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.Read More
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me
The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional.Read More
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture
Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film Commission lecture.Read More