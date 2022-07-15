WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

SACP Congress – day 3 - new SACP Leadership and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses conference.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Day 4 of parliamentary hearing into PP’s fitness to hold office- former SARS boss Ivan Pillay testifying today.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 12:37

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) has rejected the 3.5% wage increase that the employers’ organisation Security Private companies has proposed.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Philemon Bhembe | SATAWU National Coordinator in the Security Sector

