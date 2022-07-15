WATCH: Donald Trump paying tribute to his ex-wife goes viral





Have you been wondering what's trending lately?

Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

Former US President Donald Trump paying tribute to his ex-wife Ivana Trump has gone viral.

Ivana who is the mother of his three older children died on Thursday at the age of 73.

Watch the video below:

This is how a classy President Donald J. Trump responded to the passing of #RGB



RIP #IvanaTrump 💔

Love and prayers to the Trump family pic.twitter.com/Y0DgsuQF0X — 🇺🇸 𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒚 ن 💄 (@45LVNancy) July 14, 2022

Listen to what else has gone viral: