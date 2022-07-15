Dating in your 30s, 40s - high standards, less tolerance for nonsense: expert





Dating in your 30s and 40s is made more challenging by high standards and less tolerance for ill-fitting potentials by those who are looking for love in this age group.

This is according to relationship coach - Leah Sefor, who was speaking to Clement Manyathela about finding love in your 30s and 40s.

Sefor said that those looking for love in this age group are usually coming with experience that comes with less-tolerant behaviour, and this may be why navigating back into a relationship is difficult.

She added that finding love after 30 and 40 allows you to consider a relationship fully confident of what you want in a relationship, and clear of what you don't want and won't tolerate.

It is very hard for almost everybody and I think you are just coming with a lot of higher expectation, you have been through relationships at this age, you are less willing to spend longer time trying to connect with someone and you are very picky as you get older. Leah Sefor - Relationship coach

You are now experienced with yourself, and you are less tolerant of putting up with behaviour, your energy is not limitless, and you have very limited energy to commit to a person and you want it to be worth it. Leah Sefor - Relationship coach

Sefor also advised single people to take time before rushing into a relationship.

You have to at least be with someone for a year or living with them for a while to explore all of their habits, who they are and to check whether there is a connection. Leah Sefor - Relationship coach

People move way too fast, there is this feeling that time is running out and which isn't and that you get limited time to get with someone and you rush too fast where you are overlooking some critical behaviours that are going to end up in the relationship. If a relationship is that important to you, take the time first. Leah Sefor - Relationship coach

