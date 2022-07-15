Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible'
The countdown has begun to the Johnny Clegg Tribute Show taking place on Sunday, 17 July 2022 at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.
The concert is in partnership with 947 and 702 and it marks the third anniversary since the passing of the iconic musician.
The show will feature performances from Sipho Mchunu, Soweto Gospel Choir, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Karen Zoid, The One Who Sings (Zolani Mahola) and many, many more.
It's a very special celebration to celebrate John's life. It is going to be incredible, we have lots of artists coming together.Roddy Quinn, Johnny Clegg's manager
He was just a humble person and loved his family. That is what struck me that he had all this attention but he was most happy at home.Roddy Quinn, Johnny Clegg's manager
Johnny was more than a musician.Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse - Legendary musician
Listen to the full interviews below:
