Police searching for suspects after deadly Alex shootings
Police are searching for suspects responsible for the multiple shootings in Alexandra on Thursday night that left five people dead including Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma who has spoken to family and friends of the deceased in Alex.
The community and the police believe that a single gang was responsible for all the shootings that happened on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the police have opened five cases of murder and five cases of attempted murder and armed robbery, and a team has been assembled to search for the suspects.
Members of the community have suggested that this rampage happened because of poor policing in the area.
However, added Duma, the community believes that with consistent police effort, the suspects will be found.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
