Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests





There is a march against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday heading to the ANC's (African National Congress) Luthuli House headquarters, which has caused a number of roads to be affected in the Johannesburg CBD.

This comes after Julius Malema said that the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) wants him to step down as president and arrested for the allegations against him, as well as a call for there to be a national shutdown.

The protest is being spearheaded by suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus and has similar demands to that of Malema.

They are calling for Ramaphosa to be suspended pending the finalisation of an ANC Integrity Committee and a NTA investigations on all the cases opened again him - an immediate reduction in fuel prices, an immediate end to load shedding and an immediate appointment of a Commissioner of Enquiry into the alleged Glencore SA corruption.

The protest, which began at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, has affected a number of roads leading to Luthuli House with Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson saying motorists and the public should avoid these roads, including Sauer Street, Bree Street, and Helen Joseph Street.

They can use roads like Eloff Street. We also do have our officers who are present to divert and control traffic within the area. Xolani Fihla - Spokesperson, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department

