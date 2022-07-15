Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests
There is a march against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday heading to the ANC's (African National Congress) Luthuli House headquarters, which has caused a number of roads to be affected in the Johannesburg CBD.
This comes after Julius Malema said that the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) wants him to step down as president and arrested for the allegations against him, as well as a call for there to be a national shutdown.
The protest is being spearheaded by suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus and has similar demands to that of Malema.
They are calling for Ramaphosa to be suspended pending the finalisation of an ANC Integrity Committee and a NTA investigations on all the cases opened again him - an immediate reduction in fuel prices, an immediate end to load shedding and an immediate appointment of a Commissioner of Enquiry into the alleged Glencore SA corruption.
The protest, which began at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, has affected a number of roads leading to Luthuli House with Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson saying motorists and the public should avoid these roads, including Sauer Street, Bree Street, and Helen Joseph Street.
They can use roads like Eloff Street. We also do have our officers who are present to divert and control traffic within the area.Xolani Fihla - Spokesperson, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital
Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.Read More
Police searching for suspects after deadly Alex shootings
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma who has spoken to family and friends of the deceased in Alex.Read More
Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.Read More
Dating in your 30s, 40s - high standards, less tolerance for nonsense: expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to a relationship expert, Leah Sefor, about what single people in their 30's and 40's should lookout for in a relationship.Read More
'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings
Clement Manyathela spoke to Alex FM station manager, Takalane Nemangowe, about the series of shootings that claimed that lives of eight people, including the station's music manager, Joshua Mbatha.Read More
UNISA is still accredited for accounting qualifications, more work needed- SAICA
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants' CEO - Freeman Nomvalo and Prof Cameron Modisane - Deputy Dean at UNISA's College of Accounting Sciences were in conversation about the SAICA report.Read More
Alex FM music manager among 8 people killed in series of Alexandra shootings
A statement by the station said that Mbatha, or DJ Jorontinah, as he was affectionately known was killed during a robbery.Read More
Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase
The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More