Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Mandy Wiener had a chat with Good Things Guy - Brent Lindeque, about Franschhoek’s recent win – making TIME’s world's greatest places list.
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.
The list details 50 extraordinary destinations to explore across the world chosen through sought-after nominations of places from an international network of correspondents and contributors.
Franschhoek made the list against Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Bali in Indonesia, and Madeira in Portugal, to name a few.
Even though the article focused on wine there’s so much more to do in Franschhoek from biking, hiking, restaurants, markets, open-air movie nights and art galleries.Brent Lindeque - Good Things Guy
Another feel-good story is South African comedian Donovan Goliath’s trending video on visiting South Africa’s most expensive destination – the petrol station.
The vlog-style TikTok video hilariously follows Goliath together with his wife and daughter, on their way to fill up their tank.
I know the petrol price can make us all feel a little bit terrible right now, but the video will make you laugh and that’s what South Africans are good at.Brent Lindeque - Good Things Guy
Watch the entertaining video here:
@donovangoliath
“Travel is the fuel of life” - Maya Angelou #wanderlust #traveltiktok #takemeback #blessed♬ original sound - donovan Goliath
Listen to the full audio below:
Source : https://www.theroyalportfolio.com/la-residence/gallery/
