The John Perlman Show
Today at 16:50
A quarter of bank ATMs damaged during the July unrest haven't returned a year later
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene, Managing Director of the Banking Association South Africa
Today at 17:10
Joburg to defend drastic school rates increase in court
Guests
Morné Mostert, head of municipal affairs at AfriForum
Today at 17:20
Amazing ting: South Africa must reinvigorate sorghum as a key food before it's lost
Guests
Laura Pereira Associate professor, Global Change Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:09
MTN plans to acquire Telkom
Guests
Dobek Pater - Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Today at 18:12
The Money Show Explainer: What measures does the Treasury need to take to avoid SA being greylisted by the FATF
Guests
David Buckham - Founder and president at Monocle Solutions,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Luxity, they source and sell pre-owned designer luxury brands.
Guests
Michael Zahariev - co-founder of Luxity
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries

15 July 2022 2:45 PM
by Tyler Layman
trek4amandela

Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.
  • Trek4Mandela was started in 2012
  • Campaign started to raise funds for sanitary pads for girls
The Trek4Mandela team. Picture: Thuli Madonsela Foundation.

Trek4Mandela campaigners are expected to summit Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Trek4Mandela campaign was launched to raise funds for sanitary towels to benefit school girls in Africa.

At the beginning of the initiative we thought that 2020 we would reach 2 million girls with sanitary pads and also raising awareness, not only period poverty but also the taboo that goes with it.

Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

Sello believes that doing something instead of saying it means more.

I'm doing my 5th and hopefully my last one. We are not just talking about it, we are also putting our bodies behind initiatives.

Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

Sello and his team are hoping to expand their horizon on the amount of countries they wish to help with their sanitary drive.

We hoping to reach 10 African countries starting in Tanzania next week.

Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries




