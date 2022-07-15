Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
- Trek4Mandela was started in 2012
- Campaign started to raise funds for sanitary pads for girls
Trek4Mandela campaigners are expected to summit Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.
The Trek4Mandela campaign was launched to raise funds for sanitary towels to benefit school girls in Africa.
At the beginning of the initiative we thought that 2020 we would reach 2 million girls with sanitary pads and also raising awareness, not only period poverty but also the taboo that goes with it.Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
Sello believes that doing something instead of saying it means more.
I'm doing my 5th and hopefully my last one. We are not just talking about it, we are also putting our bodies behind initiatives.Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
Sello and his team are hoping to expand their horizon on the amount of countries they wish to help with their sanitary drive.
We hoping to reach 10 African countries starting in Tanzania next week.Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
More from Lifestyle
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria
Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Food Feature: Delicious and authentic Greek street food at Orexi
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Orexi Greek street food owner Dennis Apollo about their delicious menu.Read More
Dating in your 30s, 40s - high standards, less tolerance for nonsense: expert
Clement Manyathela spoke to a relationship expert, Leah Sefor, about what single people in their 30's and 40's should lookout for in a relationship.Read More
Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.Read More
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Five authentic art and live music events to enjoy
Search for the spirit of the great heart under the African sky at Johnny Clegg’s tribute concert or explore your photography enthusiasm with these top picks.Read More
WATCH: Donald Trump paying tribute to his ex-wife goes viral
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Why what you put inside your body's just as important as your skincare routine
Refilwe Moloto spoke to medical aesthetic therapist and owner of Pulse Dermatology and Laser - Amy Knoetze about how to maintain healthy and glowing skin.Read More