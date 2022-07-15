Food Feature: Delicious and authentic Greek street food at Orexi





If you are looking for a restaurant to try this weekend, you can’t go wrong with traditional Greek dishes at Orexi Greek street food in the east and north of Johannesburg.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the restaurant owner Dennis Apollo about their delicious menu.

The name Orexi comes from the Greek word for appetite, and the restaurant was founded on the principle of “Meraki” which means that whatever you do, you should do it with love and with passion according to Apollo.

The idea was to create a very authentic Greek-style restaurant, both in terms of the food and the style of the restaurant.

It’s a great store that just really gives you that authenticity of being in a little village tucked away on an island. Dennis Apollo, Orexi Greek street food owner

Their menu features not only traditional Greek food but also a few delicious and unique signature dishes.

The first of these restaurants opened in Benoni and it has since expanded to Boksburg and Fourways.

Orexi opened its doors after the initial lockdown restrictions ended and has won the Best of Ekurhuleni Greek restaurant and Best of Ekurhuleni new restaurant.

The chain also has a food truck that is essentially a kitchen on wheels and can provide Orexi street food for any event.

