Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria





Rugby fans will be entertained as international rugby is set to take place this weekend with the Springboks taking a final and deciding match of the series with Wales on Saturday.

The kick-Off is set to start at 05:05pm at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Fans can check out the next places in Johannesburg and Pretoria to dine, drink and watch the jam packed weekend of rugby action.

Places to check out in Johannesburg:

Jolly Roger (011 442-3954)

This fine dining area offers pizza, beer and series of sports channels to choose from.

Jolly Roger. Picture: Screenshot/Supplied

Bells Inn (011 943 6012)

This establishment in Rietvlei, South of Johannesburg offers extraordinary meals , beer, and a grand viewing area.

Load shedding is a thing of the past as this area has generators in the presence of power cuts.

Bells In. Picture: Supplied

Founders restaurant at Giles food and grill (010 8240 130)

They tailor make a function destination to suit your food and sports experience at Craighall in Johannesburg.

People of Pretoria can also check out the following place to watch the matches.

Springbok Bar (012 362 7766)

This establishment offers an experience of dining and generators in the presence of power cuts.

The Hangover Sports Bar (010 980 0518)

This bar can be found at Moretela Park in Pretoria for the viewing pleasure of the Springboks and Wales game.

The Hangover sports Bar. Picture: Supplied

Other international rugby matches this weekend include United States of America (USA) taking on Chile at Infinite Park in Colorado, Argentina playing a home game against Scotland, Georgia against Portugal, The All Blacks (New Zealand) taking on Ireland, and Australia hosting England at Sydney Cricket Ground.