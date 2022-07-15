AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists can expect some relief at the pumps in August as the Automobile Association has predicted a drop in the cost of fuel in the new month.
According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".
“Illuminating paraffin is also set for a decrease of about 94c/l,” the association said in a statement released on Friday.
The slight relief comes as the motorists and commuters are battling to find a budget to adjust to the increase in fuel prices by the Energy Department earlier this month. The increases saw both grades of petrol going up by R2.37 and R2.57 per litre, diesel increasing by R2.30 and R2.31 per litre for both grades of diesel and Illuminating paraffin costing R1.66 more.
“All of this is naturally good news for consumers and motorists and will ease some pressure on embattled budgets. We must, however, be cognisant of the fact that this is mid-month data, and that price outlook may change over the next two weeks before the August adjustment is made,” the association said in its statement.
The association also said the forecast drop is due to the drop in international petroleum prices which is driving the decreases but prices are being offset by a weaker rand/US dollar exchange rate, which is eroding otherwise sharply declining fuel prices.
This article first appeared on EWN : AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
More from Business
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt
As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
PSA says the ball is in Sars' court in wage negotiations
The SARS worker's strike is still seemingly in effect, with nation's tax collection operations still on pause.Read More
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first
Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.Read More