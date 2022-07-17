Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of A... 17 July 2022 7:19 PM
Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the questions you should be asking yoursel... 17 July 2022 7:01 PM
'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of failure. 17 July 2022 6:34 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation whe... 17 July 2022 6:56 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure

17 July 2022 6:34 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Nando's
Upside of Failure
Michael Cathies

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of failure.

The CEO of flame grilled peri-peri chicken outlet, Nando's, recounts working in a toxic environment before being fired. Michael Cathie was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure.

He was a director at Cadbury Middle East and Africa in 2010 when he was fired six months into the position.

I was working for an organisation as their marketing director. Six months into the role it was clear that it was not going swimmingly, and I take full responsibility for it.

Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

I think if you find yourself in a situation, the best thing you can do is to lean on your intrinsic beliefs and values and stay true to them because there is no pay cheque worth compromising that.

Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

Before being appointed as the CEO of Mzansi’s most loved Peri-Peri flame grilled chicken, Michael was the Southern African Chief Marketing Officer for Nando’s.

Ordinary South Africans, and politicians alike, are always ready to discuss Nando's content on social media after the chicken chain adds fiery spice to its adverts.

The obvious secret is that we have an incredible talented market team and market leader. The second secret is that we listen very carefully to what our customers tell us they're concerned about, interested in, and what they are happy about.

Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

It is about giving people a voice who sometime feel like they don’t have one, and a lot of listening, translating those insights in a way that is witty and uniquely South African.

Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

Listen to the full interview below...




17 July 2022 6:34 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Nando's
Upside of Failure
Michael Cathies

More from Local

More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC

17 July 2022 7:19 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of African Energy. It provides detailed insights into current and emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask

17 July 2022 7:01 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the questions you should be asking yourself before you consider saving. July is National Savings Month.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

17 July 2022 2:46 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day

17 July 2022 12:31 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye

16 July 2022 12:17 PM

The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Local

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Local

Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day

Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

Local

EWN Highlights

Cameron Smith of Australia sees off McIlroy to win British Open

17 July 2022 9:10 PM

Cele cautions Alex community against blaming crime on foreign nationals

17 July 2022 8:54 PM

The Jessie we knew always put the needs of others first: Jessie Duarte's brother

17 July 2022 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA