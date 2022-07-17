'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure





The CEO of flame grilled peri-peri chicken outlet, Nando's, recounts working in a toxic environment before being fired. Michael Cathie was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure.

He was a director at Cadbury Middle East and Africa in 2010 when he was fired six months into the position.

I was working for an organisation as their marketing director. Six months into the role it was clear that it was not going swimmingly, and I take full responsibility for it. Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

I think if you find yourself in a situation, the best thing you can do is to lean on your intrinsic beliefs and values and stay true to them because there is no pay cheque worth compromising that. Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

Before being appointed as the CEO of Mzansi’s most loved Peri-Peri flame grilled chicken, Michael was the Southern African Chief Marketing Officer for Nando’s.

Ordinary South Africans, and politicians alike, are always ready to discuss Nando's content on social media after the chicken chain adds fiery spice to its adverts.

The obvious secret is that we have an incredible talented market team and market leader. The second secret is that we listen very carefully to what our customers tell us they're concerned about, interested in, and what they are happy about. Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

It is about giving people a voice who sometime feel like they don’t have one, and a lot of listening, translating those insights in a way that is witty and uniquely South African. Michael Cathie, Nando's CEO

