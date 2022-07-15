Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said seven suspects linked to the killings of at least six people in separate incidents of robbery on Thursday night have been arrested.
Makhura was in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.
According to authorities, the suspects are locals - aged between 23 and 33 - and were arrested on Friday afternoon.
They were found in possession of firearms, cellphones and ammunition.
7 arrests linked to the Alexandra killings have been made so far. The suspects are locals aged between 23 & 33. We welcome the intensification of crime prevention across the province & continue to urge the community to come forward with any information relating to these killings. pic.twitter.com/YCG0mwA3HZ— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 15, 2022
Gauteng police say they've opened cases of murder and attempted murder and a few cases of robbery.
It's alleged an armed gang has been terrorising the Alexandra community for weeks.
[JUST IN] @SAPoliceService in Alexandra have arrested seven people in connection with the multiple #AlexandraShootings the suspects were found with firearms, cellphones and ammunition.— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 15, 2022
Police Minister Gen. Bheki Cele confirms that the motive for the #AlexandraShooting at this stage, points to robbery.— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 15, 2022
The police ministry also confirmed a sixth person died from his injuries in hospital.
[UPDATE] Another victim of the #AlexandraShooting has succumbed to his injuries. This brings the death toll to six.— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 15, 2022
Makhura said police visibility would be increased following Thursday night's deadly shootings.
“O Kae Molao; you will see us even over the weekend. We will be in the different areas of our province.”
The premier said they would also be reaching out to the families of those who were murdered.
“Some of the victims are admitted at Charlotte Maxeke and Edenvale hospitals and the other government team will be visiting the bereaved families.”
Makhura also thanked the community of Alexandra for assisting the police with information that helped to find and arrest the suspects.
This article first appeared on EWN : Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital
