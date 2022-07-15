Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire





Ivory Coast, also known as Côte d'Ivoire, is a country located on the coast of western Africa.

Content creator, Kanya Kali, left South Africa for Côte d'Ivoire eight months ago. She shared some of the cultural nuances she noticed about the country.

The people are a lot more laid back compared to South Africans, adding that conversation is longer and heartier even in more professional settings.

One of things that stand out is how laid-back people are there… if you got to a meeting, you don’t just jump into the topic. If someone says what’s news, it actually means how are you, how’s your family and only until they say what’s second news, can you go into the agenda. Kanya Kali, Pan-African digital content creator

While using the country as a travel-base to the other surrounding countries, Kali wants be involved in projects that will bridge the divide between French and English-speaking African countries.

I’m trying to get involved in projects that bridge this gap between francophone and anglophone countries. Kanya Kali, Pan-African digital content creator

