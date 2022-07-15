Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM m... 15 July 2022 4:04 PM
Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the anti-Ramaphosa protests hap... 15 July 2022 2:24 PM
View all Local
ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the A... 15 July 2022 8:28 AM
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022. 15 July 2022 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire

15 July 2022 6:58 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Ivory Coast
Côte d'Ivoire

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire

Ivory Coast, also known as Côte d'Ivoire, is a country located on the coast of western Africa.

Content creator, Kanya Kali, left South Africa for Côte d'Ivoire eight months ago. She shared some of the cultural nuances she noticed about the country.

The people are a lot more laid back compared to South Africans, adding that conversation is longer and heartier even in more professional settings.

One of things that stand out is how laid-back people are there… if you got to a meeting, you don’t just jump into the topic. If someone says what’s news, it actually means how are you, how’s your family and only until they say what’s second news, can you go into the agenda.

Kanya Kali, Pan-African digital content creator

While using the country as a travel-base to the other surrounding countries, Kali wants be involved in projects that will bridge the divide between French and English-speaking African countries.

I’m trying to get involved in projects that bridge this gap between francophone and anglophone countries.

Kanya Kali, Pan-African digital content creator

Listen to the audio for more.




15 July 2022 6:58 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Ivory Coast
Côte d'Ivoire

More from Lifestyle

Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria

15 July 2022 3:49 PM

Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places

15 July 2022 3:26 PM

Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food Feature: Delicious and authentic Greek street food at Orexi

15 July 2022 2:50 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Orexi Greek street food owner Dennis Apollo about their delicious menu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries

15 July 2022 2:45 PM

Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dating in your 30s, 40s - high standards, less tolerance for nonsense: expert

15 July 2022 12:52 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to a relationship expert, Leah Sefor, about what single people in their 30's and 40's should lookout for in a relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old or young: Ageism and its social impact

15 July 2022 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs

15 July 2022 12:23 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: Five authentic art and live music events to enjoy

15 July 2022 12:06 PM

Search for the spirit of the great heart under the African sky at Johnny Clegg’s tribute concert or explore your photography enthusiasm with these top picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Donald Trump paying tribute to his ex-wife goes viral

15 July 2022 11:20 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why what you put inside your body's just as important as your skincare routine

15 July 2022 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to medical aesthetic therapist and owner of Pulse Dermatology and Laser - Amy Knoetze about how to maintain healthy and glowing skin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Local

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Local

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

EWN Highlights

ANC marchers led by Niehaus give party 48 hours to remove Ramaphosa

15 July 2022 6:28 PM

7 bodies found with gunshot wounds at Free State farm

15 July 2022 5:35 PM

WC liquor traders call on authorities to help tighten security at taverns

15 July 2022 4:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA